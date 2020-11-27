Juan and Lisa Winans Claim Number One On Billboard's Gospel Airplay Chart

Earning widespread gospel airplay, a legion of new fans, and critical acclaim, recording artists Juan and Lisa Winans are heading into a notable 2020 holiday season. Their debut single, "It Belongs To Me" featuring Marvin L. Winans has landed at No. 1 on Billboard's Gospel Airplay chart this week.

This has been a year of firsts for the musical partners. Juan and Lisa's first non-holiday track, released on DARE Records, marks their first time charting together as recording artists. "It Belongs To Me" is a beautifully rendered and timely message of faith and assurance, needed during the world's current time of social and political unrest.

"Getting the news that 'It Belongs To Me' had hit No. 1 gave me an overwhelming sense of gratitude because I know how many people supported this journey,' says Juan. "Success is a team sport and I'm incredibly grateful for our team, all of the fans, and listeners. I believe this is just the tip of the iceberg for what's to come!"

"This is such a thrilling moment!" adds Lisa. "We're so grateful for the programmers, radio personalities, and listeners who have supported this song and helped bring it to this point. It is remarkable that the message of 'It Belongs To Me' is being heard by so many people! Praise God and many, many thanks to our phenomenal DARE Records team."

"We are so excited for Juan and Lisa Winans on their first No. 1. The journey of this song -- from the first voicemail from Juan and Lisa to the release of the single, to the news of today -- is a story for the ages. Beyond grateful," says Michael Anthony Taylor, CEO of DARE Records.

The dynamic duo also contributes a one-of-a-kind, live inspirational performance on the brand-new EP recording DARE Records Presents Countdown To Christmas with a soon-to-be classic, "Piece of My Soul," available as a single on December 11, 2020, on digital and streaming platforms including Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora, and Tidal, among others.

DARE Records partnered with 95.7 Hallelujah (iHeart Media) to presents its first-ever virtual special holiday event, the "Hallelujah Countdown to Christmas," series, which will be broadcast on the station's streaming platforms, including WHAL-FM (Memphis, TN); WHLW-FM (Montgomery, AL); WMXC-FM (Mobile, AL); WERC-FM (Birmingham, AL); WSOK-FM (Savannah, GA); WTLM-FM (Auburn, AL); and WHLH-FM (Jackson, MS) on December 11, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. CT, on the station's streaming platforms.

Recognized as accomplished recording artists and songwriters individually - each with previous GRAMMY nominations - Juan and Lisa are today's millennial Christian couple. Juan, a third-generation member of the legendary Winans family, began his career as a member of Winans Phase 2, along with his eldest brother, Carvin, and his cousins Marvin Winans, Jr., and Michael Winans, Jr. The group's first recording, We Got Next, debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Gospel Album charts and was nominated for Best Contemporary Soul Gospel Album at the 42nd Grammy Awards in 2000. Juan's father, Carvin Winans, is a member of the five-time Grammy Award-winning group, The Winans, which includes his uncles Marvin, Michael, and the late Ronald Winans. Juan also starred in the theatrical production of Born For This: The BeBe Winans Story, written by his uncle BeBe Winans and also starred his sister, Deborah Joy Winans of the hit drama series, Greenleaf.

Formerly Lisa Kimmey, who is best known as a member and lead songwriter of the chart-topping Contemporary Christian music trio Out of Eden with her sisters Andrea Kimmey-Baca and Danielle Kimmey Torrez. The group released seven career albums from 1994-2006 including the critically-acclaimed No Turning Back, This Is Your Life, and Hymns, which was nominated for a 2006 Grammy Award in the Best Pop/Contemporary Gospel Album category. During Lisa's tenure, she made a special guest appearance on the '90s hit sitcom, "Moesha," which streaming giant Netflix recently added to its lineup of African American classics from the 1990s and early 2000s. She also was a host of original programming for the Gospel Music Channel and hosted the Verizon Wireless "How Sweet the Sound" choir competition along with Donald Lawrence.

For more information on Juan and Lisa Winans, go to www.juanandlisawinans.com.

