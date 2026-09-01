Joy Crookes, Ravyn Lenae Team Up on FEET DON'T FAIL ME NOW (PART 2)

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Joy Crookes has joined forces with Ravyn Lenae, whose 'Love Me Not' has achieved 2x Platinum status and reached #5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and just released her third studio album 'Blue Island' to critical acclaim, for a new version of 'Feet Don't Fail Me Now.' The reworked track follows an extraordinary surge in global momentum behind the original song.

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Originally released as part of Joy's acclaimed debut album Skin, 'Feet Don't Fail Me Now' has experienced a remarkable second life, recently reaching new lifetime streaming peaks of 1 million daily streams and surpassing 315 million total streams. The track's enduring connection to football, following its inclusion in FIFA 22, has seen it become widely regarded as an unofficial World Cup song.

Speaking about the meaning behind the track, Joy Crookes says, 'It's written from the perspective of someone who finds it easier to remain complicit out of a fear of being cancelled... I hope the song encourages people to be a bit braver, whilst the [cancel culture] themes are clear in my head the chorus is universal - 'man I guess I was scared, feet don't fail me now, I got to stand my ground and though I'm down for trying, I am better in denial so I hush don't make a sound'. Open up a dialogue, speak out, make mistakes - that's okay and that's how progress happens.'

Joy's highly anticipated second album, Juniper, released in 2025, showcased Joy at her most emotionally fearless, pairing deeply personal songwriting with lush, soul-inflected production and collaborations with Vince Staples and Kano. The album was met with widespread critical acclaim and was followed by a landmark summer that included a standout performance on Glastonbury's Other Stage, drawing one of the festival's biggest daytime crowds and earning praise from Vogue, The Guardian, The Times, Dazed, The Independent, BBC and ELLE.

This summer, Joy has been busy on a packed run of festival appearances and international touring. She has performed at some of the world's biggest festivals, including Cross The Tracks, Bergenfest, Les Eurockéennes, Down The Rabbit Hole, Rock Werchter, We Out Here, Boardmasters and Montreux Jazz Festival, alongside a US tour supporting Lewis Capaldi. Joy also featured on Bonobo's single 'Always On Your Side' last month, further showcasing her versatility and growing track record of high-profile collaborations.

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