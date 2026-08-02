SUNNY HILL Festival to Close Sold-Out Final Night in Prishtina

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SUNNY HILL is set to close out its run in Prishtina with a sold-out final night on 2 August. The festival, founded by Dua Lipa and her father and full-time manager, Dugi, brings together global pop acts and Albanian-language artists across four stages. Katy Perry closed the festival's first night and Lewis Capaldi performed on the second, with Martin Garrix returning to headline eight years after playing the inaugural edition.

The exclusive partnership connects global fans with Kosovo's largest music event, founded by Dukagjin Lipa and promoted internationally by Dua Lipa. The three-day festival drew more than 100,000 festival-goers from more than 60 countries in 2025, generating €22 million in direct economic impact.

Sunny Hill Festival, the largest music festival in Kosovo and one of the leading festivals in Southeast Europe, has named Fever its Official International Ticketing Partner for 2026.

The exclusive partnership establishes Fever — the leading global live-entertainment discovery platform, which reached 300 million people across more than 40 countries last year — as the international ticketing gateway for Sunny Hill Festival, streamlining distribution for fans booking from abroad.

Fever will apply its technology-driven marketing and music-distribution network to support the festival's international growth. Sunny Hill will be cross-listed across Fever and DICE — the fan-first ticketing platform Fever acquired in 2025 — making the festival easier to discover and book from anywhere in the world. The partnership is designed to lower barriers for international travellers, foster cultural exchange and strengthen the festival's contribution to the regional tourism economy.

Sunny Hill Festival returns to Sunny Hill Festival Park in Prishtina, from 31 July to 2 August 2026. The 2026 lineup includes Katy Perry, Dhurata Dora, Martin Garrix, Lewis Capaldi, Blanco, GJIN, Ledri Vula, Adam Port and Rampa of Keinemusik, PAWSA, Seth Troxler, Carlita, EsDeeKid, MC Kresha and Manifest, among many others.

Founded in 2018 by Dukagjin 'Dugi' Lipa, the festival is promoted internationally by three-time Grammy Award winner Dua Lipa. Previous editions have featured Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus, Calvin Harris, J Balvin, Shawn Mendes, Stormzy, Burna Boy, Bebe Rexha, DJ Snake, Black Coffee, Peggy Gou, Anyma and Hardwell.

Sunny Hill has been recognised across three European Festival Awards cycles. In 2022, its Tirana edition was shortlisted for Best New Festival and its Prishtina edition for Best Medium-Sized Festival; in 2024 and 2025 it was again shortlisted for Best Medium-Sized Festival, alongside festivals including Primavera Sound, Rock Werchter and Pohoda.

'Sunny Hill was always about more than music. For a few days every summer, we bring the world to Kosovo — and the whole country feels it,' said Dukagjin 'Dugi' Lipa, founder of Sunny Hill Festival. 'The attention the festival brings is exposure no tourism campaign could ever buy, and the value it creates stays at home: in our visitor economy, in our cultural sector, and in the opportunities we open for young people. Fever's reach and technology will make it easier for fans everywhere to discover Sunny Hill, secure their tickets and make the journey to Prishtina.'

'Sunny Hill is that rare event where a great festival is also a growth engine for an entire country,' said Mariano Otero, Senior Vice President at Fever. 'Our role is to make it simple for fans anywhere in the world to discover the festival, book their tickets and travel to Prishtina — so that more people come, and more of the value stays in Kosovo.'

The 2025 edition of Sunny Hill generated approximately €22 million in direct economic impact, according to the Kosovo Chamber of Hotels and Tourism, with benefits felt across accommodation, restaurants, transport, retail and other local businesses. The festival subsequently received the Kosovo Chamber of Commerce Economic Impact Award 2025.

On Sunny Hill's broader visitor-footprint measure, the impact approaches €50 million per edition. That figure counts the full travelling party rather than ticket holders alone: international and diaspora visitors arrive with friends and family, cover their own flights and accommodation, spend across the local economy, and many stay in Kosovo for a week or more.

During the 2025 edition, hotels in Prishtina were effectively full, at 99–100% occupancy, with around 96% occupancy across the rest of Kosovo. For Kosovo's global diaspora, the festival has also become a major annual homecoming — bringing visitors back from around the world, often alongside friends and family discovering the country for the first time.

Sunny Hill was founded with ambitions that extend well beyond its stages: to bring International Artists to Kosovo and to present the country through music, creativity, hospitality and youth culture.

The BBC has reported on the festival's goal of changing international perceptions of Kosovo and attracting artists who had not previously included the country on their touring routes. PopFiltr has described Sunny Hill as a festival created to 'lift a nation', comparing its destination-building role to what Coachella achieved for a desert town. In 2025, Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani granted Dua Lipa citizenship at the festival — a moment covered around the world.

Each edition generates thousands of articles across more than 6,000 outlets and billions of media impressions, with more than 150 accredited media representatives on the ground. Coverage has included the BBC, The Guardian, The New York Times, Vogue, PopFiltr, Rolling Stone, Elle, Billboard, NME, MTV Europe, Cosmopolitan Italy and Fox News. Beyond the press, headliners and artists share dozens of posts and stories per edition, collectively reaching hundreds of millions of followers across social media.

Sunny Hill Festival operates in support of the Sunny Hill Foundation, which advances arts, culture and education in Kosovo. The Foundation funds STEM scholarships for young women and builds cross-border creative-talent pipelines connecting young Kosovar songwriters, producers and artists with international peers and professional networks. Sunny Hill is also investing €7 million to transform the village area into a public park — a lasting public legacy alongside the annual festival. The international growth driven by the Fever partnership is expected to strengthen this mission further.

Believer and Early Bird three-day passes are sold out. Regular and VIP three-day passes are on sale now via Fever and official Sunny Hill Festival channels: www.sunnyhillfestival.com/tickets. Sunny Hill Festival is a 16+ event.

ABOUT SUNNY HILL FESTIVAL

Sunny Hill Festival is the largest music festival in Kosovo and one of the leading festivals in Southeast Europe. Founded in 2018 by Dukagjin 'Dugi' Lipa and promoted internationally by three-time Grammy Award winner Dua Lipa, it draws more than 100,000 visitors from around 60 countries over three days, across four stages at Sunny Hill Festival Park in Bërnica, Prishtina. The festival has been recognised across three European Festival Awards cycles and operates in support of the Sunny Hill Foundation, which advances arts, culture and education in Kosovo. sunnyhillfestival.com

ABOUT FEVER

Fever is the world's leading tech platform for discovering culture and live entertainment, inspiring over 300 million people last year to discover the best experiences in over 40 countries. With a mission to democratise access to culture and entertainment in real life, Fever inspires users to enjoy unique experiences and events — from immersive exhibitions and sports to interactive theatrical performances, concerts and festivals — while empowering its partners with data and technology to develop and expand new experiences worldwide.

Fever helps audiences discover live entertainment and gives partners data and technology to build and scale cultural experiences worldwide.

Dugi, along with the festival team and participating artists, is available for interviews regarding the event.

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