Journey Release New Single 'Don't Give Up on Us'

Journey release their brand new single "Don't Give Up On Us" from their forthcoming studio album titled Freedom, set for release July 8 via BMG.

Emerging from the pandemic with a supercharged new studio line-up, Journey's "Don't Give Up On Us" will be followed by an epic, fifteen-track set of new original songs that brings back the grand scale of the group's greatest moments, along with updated and bold new directions and sounds.

"It is a very melodic song. It's soulful, coming more from that R&B place and a little more Motown sounding but it definitely rocks. I feel like it's got Journey all over it," says founding member Neal Schon about the track.

Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018, Journey have 25 gold and platinum albums, including the fifteen-million selling Greatest Hits collection, with total sales adding up to 80 million records around the world.

As the band's legend continues to grow larger and their touring gets bigger, Freedom will be the first album of new material to be released in eleven years, since 2011's Eclipse, and in addition to longtime keyboard player and primary lyricist Jonathan Cain and vocalist Arnel Pineda, one more member was recruited for the upcoming album - bassist extraordinaire Randy Jackson, who had played on Journey's 1986 album Raised on Radio.

Listen to the new single here: