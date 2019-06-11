Journey LTD - Tribute To Journey Announced At Grove Theatre

Journey LTD, a top-quality Journey Tribute Show comes to The Grove on Saturday, September 14th. Featuring all the classic hits, performed with energy and excitement, Journey LTD reproduces the atmosphere that has always made Journey an amazing live show.

Journey LTD performs on Saturday, September 14th at 8:00 pm. Tickets are $28, $33 and $38 and may be purchased at the Box Office, online at www.grovetheatre.com or by calling (909) 920 - 4343. The show is appropriate for all ages. The Grove Theatre is located at 276 E. Ninth Street in Downtown Upland.





