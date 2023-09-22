Joshua Bassett Releases New Single 'Just Love'

Singer, songwriter, and actor Joshua Bassett releases his hopeful new single “Just Love.” The track is accompanied by a self-directed video.

“This is for our younger selves,” Bassett says of the new single. “For those of us who have suffered, experienced abuse, struggled with depression, addiction, felt pain and caused it. It’s a message of hope, that there is healing, and the only way forward is to reconcile, forgive, and choose love.”

"Just Love" is the first new track from Bassett this year. It follows a sold-out headline tour that concluded in the spring and the much-anticipated release of season 4 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, in which he reprised the character Ricky. Last year, he released the deeply personal Sad Songs In A Hotel Room EP as well as his equally intimate, 4-track EP Different.

To celebrate the release of “Just Love,” Joshua will play a sold-out intimate show at The Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles tonight, September 22.

Watch Joshua Bassett's new music video here:

Photo by Lindsey Ruth