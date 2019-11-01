Josh Rouse Releases A Collection Of Holiday Originals

Today, Josh Rouse released a new collection of holiday originals called The Holiday Sounds of Josh Rouse via Yep Roc Records. Offering a fresh approach to the season, Rouse's first-ever holiday album showcases his effortless blend of folk, pop and rock, with beautiful harmonies, infectious melodies and transportive, emphatic storytelling. Rouse will be on tour this winter in support of the new release. View tour dates below.

Josh Rouse has become one of this generation's most revered songwriters, delivering insightful lyrics with a warm, effortless style for more than two decades. The Holiday Sounds of Josh Rouse illustrates themes of childhood nostalgia and holidays spent away from home with the kind of lighthearted, upbeat instrumentation that can be enjoyed year-round, yet still fits comfortably alongside more traditional yuletide classics. PopMatters hailed the "Rousing, Buddy Holly-esque rhythms...that induces childlike wonderment and will make the most hardened heart dance with jubilation."

"I approached writing these songs like I was soundtracking a film," Rouse explains. "I was trying to bring all these little holiday scenes around the world to life with humor and heart."

The acclaimed singer/songwriter has garnered positive coverage from press including Associated Press, American Songwriter, NPR Music, BrooklynVegan and more. Forbes has called him "a masterful songwriter," and Paste Magazine declared "His knack for setting a simple feeling to a breezy melody shines through again and again." While his 2018 release Love In The Modern Age pushed Rouse's sound into keyboard-based retro-new wave territory, The Holiday Sounds of Josh Rouse finds him working in more familiar arrangements. The nine new songs were written over the last decade and recorded in Nashville, TN with the same musicians off his breakout release 1972.

2012 Winter Tour Dates

December 7 - Nashville, TN - Grimey's In-Store

December 8 - New York, NY - City Vineyard

December 10 - Nyack, NY - Rockland Center for the Arts

December 11 - Philadelphia, PA - City Winery

December 12 - Vienna, VA - Jammin Java

Photo Credit: Mano Millan





Related Articles View More Music Stories