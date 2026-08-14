Photos: Josh Ross Releases KICKED OUT OF BARS, Sets Fall 2026 Dan + Shay Tour Dates

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Josh Ross released his new single KICKED OUT OF BARS on August 14, 2026, an upbeat track that pairs the Canadian country artist's rock-leaning sound with storytelling drawn from bar-scene mishaps. The song was written by Ross alongside Matt Geroux, Mason Thronley, Joe Fox and Brad Rempel, and produced by Geroux in Nashville. Its release follows a run in which Ross became the first solo male Canadian country artist in nearly 50 years to score consecutive U.S. Country radio No. 1s, with previous singles SINGLE AGAIN and HATE HOW YOU LOOK both topping the charts in Canada and the U.S.

Photo Credit: Jared Minnix - RUNCLUB Creative





After teasing the song on socials, Ross said, ''Kicked Out Of Bars' felt like me from the minute we wrote it. It's one of those songs almost everyone can relate to, whether you've been the one getting kicked out or you've got a buddy who has. I wanted to give fans something fun and upbeat to close out the summer. We've been playing it live and seeing everyone already singing along has been pretty incredible. I'm excited for fans to finally have it.'

Now surpassing 1.5 billion global streams, Ross enters this next chapter following the success of 'Single Again' and 'Hate How You Look', both of which reached No. 1 at Canadian and U.S. Country radio. The back-to-back chart toppers made Ross the first solo male Canadian country artist to earn consecutive U.S. Country Radio No.1s in nearly 50 years, further cementing his place as one of country music's most exciting rising voices.

As co-lead nominee with seven 2026 CCMA Award nominations, and previous wins, including 'Entertainer of the Year' and 'Male Artist of the Year', Ross is taking the momentum on the road throughout the remainder of 2026. Following a summer packed with festival appearances across Canada and the U.S., Ross heads overseas for a run of UK headline dates, with Darius Rucker giving 'Kicked Out Of Bars' its First Spin on BBC Radio 2 ahead of the shows. Ross then joins 3x Grammy-winning duo Dan + Shay on The Young Tour this fall. Ross will also return to Ontario for the remaining Canadian headline dates on his Later Tonight Tour.

Josh Ross Live Dates

8.15.26 // Ashland, VA // DOTF Concert Series

8.20.26 // Sedalia, MO // Missouri State Fairgrounds

8.24.26 // Belfast, UK // Limelight 2

8.25.26 // Dublin, Ireland // Green Room at The Academy

8.27.26 // London, UK // Electric Ballroom

8.29.26 // Leicestershire, UK // The Long Road

8.30.26 // Manchester, UK // Academy 2

8.31.26 // Glasgow, Scotland // Saint Lukes & The Winged Ox

9.4.26 // Lancaster, PA // (Barn At Stoner Commons)

9.5.26 // Tweed, ON // Stoco Lake Lodge

9.11.26 // Noblesville, IN // Ruoff Music Center *

9.12.26 // Tinley Park, IL // Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre *

9.13.26 // Shakopee, MN // Mystic Lake Amphitheater *

9.17.26 // Wantagh, NY // Northwell at Jones Beach Theater *

9.18.26 // Gilford, NH // BankNH Pavilion *

9.19.26 // Mansfield, MA // Xfinity Center *

9.24.26 // Holmdel, NJ // PNC Bank Arts Center *

9.25.26 // Syracuse, NY // Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview *

9.26.26 // Uncasville, CT // Mohegan Sun Arena *

10.2.26 // Grand Rapids, MI // Acrisure Amphitheater *

10.3.26 // Clarkston, MI // Pine Knob Music Theatre *

10.8.26 // Columbus, OH // Schottenstein Center *

10.9.26 // Pittsburgh, PA // PPG Paints Arena *

10.10.26 // Philadelphia, PA // TD Pavilion at Highmark Mann *

10.15.26 // Alpharetta, GA // Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *

10.16.26 // Tampa, FL // MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre *

10.17.26 // West Palm Beach, FL // iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre *

10.22.26 // Dallas, TX // Dos Equis Pavilion *

10.23.26 // Rogers, AR // Walmart AMP *

10.24.26 // Earth City, MO // Hollywood Casino Amphitheater *

10.29.26 // Denver, CO // Ball Arena *

10.30.26 // Salt Lake City, UT // Delta Center *

11.5.26 // Phoenix, AZ // Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre *

11.6.26 // Anaheim, CA // Honda Center *

11.7.26 // Mountain View, CA // Shoreline Amphitheatre *

11.12.26 // Pickering, ON // The Arena at Pickering Casino Resort

11.13.26 // Rama, ON // Casino Rama Resort

11.14.26 // Windsor, ON // The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

11.20.26 // St. Petersburg, FL // Vinoy Park

* = Dan + Shay: The Young Tour

About Josh Ross

Universal Music Canada / MCA / CORE Records artist Josh Ross is carving his own lane in country music, continuing a breakout run that has made him one of the genre's fastest rising stars. Canada-born and Nashville-based singer first made waves with a series of independent releases before breaking through with his debut EP, Complicated, which earned Ross his first-ever JUNO Award in 2025 for Country Album of the Year. Ross also leads the 2026 CCMA Awards with seven nominations, tying for the most nominations of any artists. The project included 'Trouble', a chart-topping hit that achieved Double Platinum certification in Canada and RIAA Gold certification in the U.S.

After notching four No.1 singles at Canadian Country radio, Ross made history with back-to-back No.1 hits at U.S. Country radio, as 'Single Again' was followed by 'Hate How You Look' at the top of the charts. The success of 'Single Again' put him in an elite category as the first male Canadian country artist in nearly 30 years to top the US Country Airplay chart. 'Single Again' is now certified 3x Platinum in Canada and RIAA Gold certified in the U.S., while 'Hate How You Look' is Platinum in Canada.

Ross continues to build upon this star power with his debut album, Later Tonight, a collection of 15 songs that show off the smooth singer's range of emotions and songwriting prowess, working alongside industry giants such as Ashley Gorley and Ryan Hurd. Having opened for superstars including Luke Bryan and Jelly Roll, Ross is just getting started making his mark on country music.

Ross, who has surpassed 1.5 billion global streams and holds seven 2026 CCMA Award nominations, is scheduled to perform UK headline dates in Belfast, Dublin, London, Leicestershire, Manchester and Glasgow in late August before joining Dan + Shay on The Young Tour this fall. He is also set to return to Ontario for remaining Canadian dates on his Later Tonight Tour, with additional U.S. stops running through late September.



Photo Credit: Jared Minnix - RUNCLUB Creative

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