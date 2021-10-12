Josh Grider Shares New Single 'Life's A Party'

Texas-by-way-of-New Mexico artist Josh Grider released "Life's A Party," the new single from his upcoming record Long Way From Las Cruces out November 12.

"Don't let its title fool you: Josh Grider's new song 'Life's a Party' is deeper than those three words let on," said The Boot. "The sentimental, traditional-leaning love song [is] built around a unique metaphor... Grider describes this life-long celebration over acoustic and steel guitars, the latter played by Zach Moulton of Mike and the Moonpies. The chorus perfectly expresses, within the song's story, how the people who change our lives forever come into it in the first place."

Recorded at the legendary Yellow Dog Studios in Wimberly, TX, Long Way From Las Cruces is a celebration of life's silver linings, an ode to all the ups and downs and twists and turns that have shaped the critically acclaimed journeyman's 20-year career.

Grider is also playing a number of shows throughout Texas over the next few months. See full list of tour dates below.

Josh Grider Tour Dates

October 30 - Austin, TX @ Saxon Pub

November 12 - Hunt, TX @ The Hunt Store

November 13 - The Woodlands, TX @ Dosey Doe Big Barn

November 17-21 - Austin, TX @ Traveling Red River Songwriters

December 4 - Fort Worth, TX @ The Post at River East

May 3 - San Angelo, TX @ House of Fifi Dubois

Listen to the new track here: