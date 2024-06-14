Jordan Armstrong Releases Blazy Single 'High Note'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jordan Armstrong has released her new single, “High Note” out now. "High Note" marks a refreshing chapter in the young artist's journey as she ushers in a new era.

The musical tribute captures the essence of cherishing life's simple joys without taking things too seriously. Without overthinking or looking back, “High Note” speaks to the conscious effort of choosing happiness and taking the high road. Following her health struggles with epilepsy, Jordan has made it a point to recognize the “High Notes,” which can be identified by the little moments.

The track reinforces the idea that life doesn't have to be so heavy and serious, with the reminder to let light and joy in where you can.

“High Note is about taking the good out of life and leaving the rest behind. It’s a lesson I’ve had to learn quite a few times over the past couple years. If you let life weigh you down, it will. While this song on surface level seems to be about a one night stand. It’s really about allowing yourself to be light and take what you need from life. I wrote this with Brianna Nelson and Stacey Kelleher, two amazing artists/songwriters. This song is for the girls by the girls. And it’s just in time to kick your summer off on a high note” shares Jordan.

Blending her musical influences with her one-of-a-kind tone that shines through in her original music, Jordan is a modern day take on the Laurel Canyon, country rock sound that helped shape the 60’s and 70’s, with a 90’s pop/y2k twist.

Beyond her years in vocal talent, guitar and range, the South Shore of Massachusetts native turned Nashville transplant has been singing melodies to herself since she discovered the ability to speak.

As a grad of Berkelee's College of Music's esteemed Songwriters Program having studied pop music and its innerworkings, her songwriting is authentic and profound. An over-thinker by nature, Jordan’s music tends to delve into her journey of self-discovery.

Open to the endless combinations of genres, Jordan keeps her writing world free of boundaries while keeping things honest, believing the best music comes from truths. Her distinct sound and unique tone mixed with her introspective writing abilities makes her a star on the rise to keep on your radar.

