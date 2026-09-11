Jonathan Karrant Releases FULL CIRCLE Tribute to Diane Schuur

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Vocalist Jonathan Karrant has released a new album, 'Full Circle - To Diane Schuur with Love, Jonathan Karrant,' a tribute to Grammy-winning jazz vocalist and pianist Diane Schuur.

Karrant and Schuur have shared a close friendship for many years, marked by a deep musical bond and a meaningful mentorship. With Schuur's recent retirement from touring and live performance, Karrant was inspired to honor their connection and Schuur's extraordinary legacy with the tribute album. The project represents a full-circle moment for both artists, symbolizing Schuur's passing of the torch to the next generation and to an artist she deeply believes in.

The album features songs Schuur introduced throughout her career, including Meet Me at Midnight, By Design, and You'll See, alongside beloved recordings such as Louisiana Sunday Afternoon and I'll Close My Eyes. The collection includes a playful duet between Schuur and Karrant on Caught a Touch of Your Love, the album's first single. It was followed by a vibrant Latin interpretation of What a Difference a Day Makes, an energetic, swinging rendition of New York State of Mind, and Schuur's deeply moving solo performance of I'll Be Seeing You, the album's fourth single and a poignant musical farewell.

The arrangements were crafted by Tamir Hendelman and influenced by Karrant's artistic perspective, honoring Schuur's legacy while showcasing Karrant's dynamic voice, unique creativity, and contemporary interpretation of the songs. The album brings together an all-star ensemble of musicians, including Tamir Hendelman (piano), Graham Dechter (guitar), Alex Frank (bass), Kevin Kanner (drums), Joe Bagg (organ), Kye Palmer (trumpet), and Ricky Woodard (saxophone).

Although Schuur has retired from touring and considers this to be her final studio recording, she has remained passionately involved in the project. She penned the album's liner notes, and both artists will participate in interviews and promotional appearances surrounding the release. Karrant will also tour in support of the album.

Upcoming Shows

September 12th, 2026, 8:00 pm - Feinstein's at the Nikko, 222 Mason St., San Francisco, CA 94102

September 18th, 2026, 7:30 pm - Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, 210 E. Monroe Ave., Kirkwood, MO 63122

September 23rd, 2026, 7:00 pm - Myron's at the Smith Center, 361 Symphony Park Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89106

October 25th, 2026, Two Shows 11:00 am & 1:30 pm - Sandy Springs PAC, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs, GA 30328

November 6th, 2026, 8:00 pm - Purple Room Supper Club, 1900 E. Palm Canyon Dr., Palm Springs, CA 92264

November 7th, 2026, 8:00 pm - Purple Room Supper Club, 1900 E. Palm Canyon Dr., Palm Springs, CA 92264

November 8th, 2026, 6:30 pm - Herb Alpert's Vibrato Grill Jazz, 2930 Beverly Glen Circle, Los Angeles, CA 90077

November 12th, 2026, 7:00 pm - Lou Lou's, 2223 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92104

November 29th, 2026, Doors @ 5:00 pm, Show @ 6:00 pm - 906 Lounge, 906 Garrison Ave., Fort Smith, AR 72901

December 11th, 2026, Two Shows 7:00 pm & 9:00 pm - Caffe Vivace, 975 E McMillan St., Cincinnati, OH 45206

December 13th, 2026, Two Shows 6:00 pm & 9:00 pm - Judson's Live, 445 South Magnolia Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801

December 15th, 2026, 7:00 pm - Myron's at the Smith Center, 361 Symphony Park Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89106

More shows are listed at www.jonathankarrant.com.

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