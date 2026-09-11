Jonathan Karrant Releases FULL CIRCLE Album Honoring Diane Schuur

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Jazz vocalist Jonathan Karrant has released his new album, Full Circle (To Diane Schuur with Love, Jonathan Karrant), via Green Hill Music. Created as a tribute to GRAMMY Award-winning jazz legend Diane Schuur, Karrant's longtime mentor and close friend, the album celebrates Schuur's musical legacy while reflecting the personal and creative connection the two artists have developed over the years.

Schuur, who has largely retired from performing and recording, lends her voice to two songs on the album: 'Caught a Touch of Your Love' and the closing track, 'I'll Be Seeing You.' Her appearances give Full Circle particular significance, capturing rare new performances from one of jazz music's most distinctive voices while bringing Karrant's relationship with his mentor to the heart of the project.

'Full Circle is profoundly special to me,' said Karrant. 'This project was an extraordinary opportunity to pay tribute to a jazz legend, Diane Schuur, who has also become my mentor over the past several years. On a more personal level, the album celebrates our musical connection and close friendship. I grew up listening to Diane and admiring her from a young age, so the fact that we now have this friendship still feels surreal at times.'

That relationship takes on its most poignant expression in 'I'll Be Seeing You.' Schuur recorded the standard alongside pianist Tamir Hendelman, whose work as musical director helped shape the album's arrangements. With Schuur having stepped away from the career that has spanned more than five decades, the familiar song took on a new meaning in the studio.

'When Diane, alongside pianist Tamir Hendelman, recorded 'I'll Be Seeing You,' we all knew we were witnessing a truly monumental musical moment,' said Karrant. 'Given Diane's extraordinary legacy and recent retirement, the song took on an entirely new meaning. It felt as though we were hearing the lyrics for the very first time, telling a different story. As I looked around the studio, there wasn't a dry eye among the musicians or engineers.'

For Schuur, the recording became an opportunity to reflect on her own journey through music.

'Recording the song 'I'll Be Seeing You' was such a special and emotional experience for me,' said Schuur. 'I felt completely transported, losing myself in the music as I reflected on my journey with a mix of sadness, joy, and deep gratitude for the gift of music in my life.

'For Jonathan, my wish is that he achieves everything he hopes for and truly deserves. I love him dearly and will always treasure our friendship. It has been an incredible honor to create this album, Full Circle, together.'

Karrant worked closely with Hendelman throughout the project, sharing his vision for the songs while Hendelman developed and refined the arrangements. Together, they sought to honor the music associated with Schuur while allowing Karrant's own musical identity to remain at the center of the performances.

'Much of the album's musical brilliance is thanks to Tamir,' Karrant said. 'I shared my vision for each song, and he elevated every arrangement, refining each detail to honor Diane's legacy while reflecting my own musical style and taste. This project has been an absolute joy and truly radiates love and the tradition of jazz.'

The album follows a series of advance singles that introduced different sides of the collection, beginning with Karrant and Schuur's collaboration on 'Caught a Touch of Your Love,' followed by 'What a Difference a Day Makes,' 'New York State of Mind' and 'I'll Be Seeing You.' Across the project, Karrant revisits songs connected to Schuur's repertoire alongside standards including 'Sunday Kind of Love,' 'Louisiana Sunday Afternoon,' 'Nobody Does Me' and 'I'll Close My Eyes.'

'Diane is a true legend in the music business, and whenever I see an artist of her stature choose to mentor and champion someone new, I pay close attention,' said Blake Davis, General Manager of Green Hill. 'Artists like Diane don't put their legacy behind just anyone. Jonathan brings a fresh voice to jazz while honoring the traditions of the genre, and their friendship makes this project even more meaningful. It's incredibly special that Diane chose to share her talent again as part of this album, and we're excited for listeners to experience what they created together.'

Full Circle (To Diane Schuur, with Love) is available now on all major digital streaming platforms. Listen here.

Tracklist

Meet Me Midnight

Sunday Kind of Love

Louisiana Sunday Afternoon

By Design

Caught a Touch of Your Love

You'll See

What a Difference a Day Makes

Nobody Does Me

New York State of Mind

I'll Close My Eyes

I'll Be Seeing You

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