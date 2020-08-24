Jon Snodgrass Releases New Single 'Don't Break Her Heart'

His new album, 'Tace,' will be out October 9th.

American rock 'n' roll renaissance man Jon Snodgrass is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming full-length album Tace which is due out on October 9th via A-F Records. He'll be performing some new and unreleased songs along with fan favorites from his back catalog this evening at 6pm MST via Levitt In Your Living Room on Facebook Live.

Also, his new single "Don't Break Her Heart" featuring multi-instrumentalist, producer, mixer, engineer, and guitarist Stephen Egerton (Descendants, ALL) is out now. Brooklyn Vegan revealed the official music video featuring Snodgrass, Egerton, and their daughters this past Friday and described the track as "Americana-tinged."

Snodgrass is a founding member of Armchair Martian, Drag The River, and supergroup Scorpios. In addition, he has made records with Frank Turner, Cory Branan, Joey Cape, and is a senior class alum of The Revival Tour. Also, he has toured all over the world with Flogging Molly, Frank Turner, Justin Townes Earle, Chuck Ragan, Cory Branan, Austin Lucas, Lenny Lashley, Joey Cape, Tony Sly, Northcote, Chris Wollard & The Ship Thieves, and Mike Herrera.

Tace will be released on October 9th via A-F Records. It's loaded with special guest vocalists including John Moreland, Tim McIlrath (Rise Against), Joey Cape (Lagwagon, Bad Astronaut), Stephen Egerton (Descendents, ALL), Stacey Dee (Bad Cop/Bad Cop), and Derek Zanetti (The Homeless Gospel Choir). Limited edition preorder bundles are currently available through A-F Records' webstore. Catch his intimate performance tonight Facebook on Live!

Listen to "Don't Break Her Heart" here:

Photo Credit: Nicole Kibert

