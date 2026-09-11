Jon Regen to Release First Live Album LIVE IN LONDON in October

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Jon Regen will release Live in London, the singer, songwriter and pianist's first ever live album on October 16, with his longtime touring band of PJ Phillips on bass and John Miller on drums, plus guest saxophonist Paul Booth (Steve Winwood, Incognito).

Recorded live during a sold-out show at last year's EFG London Jazz Festival, the album returns Regen to Soho's famed PizzaExpress Jazz Club, the very venue that gave him his start as a budding singer and songwriter back in 2004, when he left jazz legend Little Jimmy Scott's band and struck-out on his own.

The album showcases the near-telepathic interplay between Regen and his touring band of 22 years, UK ringers PJ Phillips (Tom Jones, Russ Ballard) and John Miller (Saint Etienne, Planet Funk).

The album features seven Regen originals, many which have now become fan favorites. From the rollicking opener 'Fighting for Your Love,' to the second-line swagger of 'Stop Time' and the heartfelt closer 'Little One,' these are songs that have stood the test of venues big and small and still feature prominently in Regen's live set. There's even a brand new instrumental entitled 'Mind's Eye,' which was performed for the very first time the night of the recording, and one that Regen calls 'a nod to my mentor Kenny Barron.'

Live in London was mixed by renowned engineer Ryan Williams (Pearl Jam, Pink), and will be available in exclusive orange vinyl (available now for pre-order on Regen's website), digital download, and on all major streaming platforms. Regen will celebrate the album's release with select shows in the US, Europe and Canada. Visit https://jonregen.com for more info.

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