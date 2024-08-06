Jon Pardi to Join Alan Jackson for Kansas City Concert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jon Pardi is the latest country star tapped to join Alan Jackson as the special guest for a stop on his Last Call: One More for the Road Tour. The hitmaker will open for the music icon Saturday, October 26 at T-Mobile Arena in Kansas City, MO.

Since arriving on the scene, Pardi has separated himself from the pack by producing, writing, and singing songs he created from the melodies up. The ACM and CMA Award-winning artist is also a member of the Grand Ole Opry, the first from California. He’s not only known for such chart-topping hits as “Dirt On My Boots,” “Head Over Boots,” “Heartache on The Dance Floor” and “Night Shift” – Pardi is an engaging performer who brings immediate energy and charisma to any stage he steps on.

The two artists have a well-known appreciation for each other. Pardi often cites Jackson as one of his strongest influences. They performed “Chattahoochee” together at the 2018 ACM Awards…and Pardi joined Carrie Underwood, Dierks Bentley and Lainey Wilson to perform in honor of Jackson in 2022 as he received the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award live on the CMA Awards. A few months later, Jackson surprised Pardi while the latter was performing at Stagecoach, appearing via video with an invitation for the native Californian to join the Opry. As an emerging artist in 2015, Pardi was a special guest on Jackson’s 25th Anniversary Tour.

Pardi joins Chris Young and Lee Ann Womack as the newest addition to the list of artists Jackson appreciates and has asked to join him on this landmark tour. Like all other stops, the Kansas City concert will mark the last time the Country Music Hall of Famer will ever perform his more-than-30 years of hits in that city, offering one final chance for people to see and hear the iconic singer-songwriter in concert.

Jackson’s Last Call: One More for the Road Tour finds the three-time CMA Entertainer of the Year thrilling audiences as fans relive hits like “Chattahoochee” and “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere” night-after-night. The three-time CMA Entertainer of the Year kicked off the tour Friday (August 2) at TD Garden in Boston, playing to a standing-room crowd that barely sat over the course of his hit-laden set…from the first notes of “Gone Country” through ballads like “Remember When” and the still-reverent “Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning)” and the lengthy encore of an extended “Mercury Blues.”

Additional special guests on Jackson’s Last Call: One More for the Road Tour will be announced in coming weeks. Singer-songwriter James Carothers, who got his start at AJ’s Good Time Bar (the multi-level honky-tonk Jackson owns and operates in Nashville), will also appear.

Tickets and tour information for Alan Jackson’s Last Call: One More for the Road Tour are available at alanjackson.com. VIP experiences are available. A dollar from every ticket sold for the Last Call: One More for the Road Tour will be donated to the CMT Research Foundation, a 501(c)(3) federal tax-exempt organization that funds research, and each dollar will be matched by a generous group of CMTRF donors.

