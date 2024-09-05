Jon Pardi Releases New Music & Launches Tour This Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



CMA and ACM award-winning artist Jon Pardi premiered his new single, “Friday Night Heartbreaker,” with country radio as he launches the next leg of his Mr. Saturday Night Tour tonight (9/5) in Baltimore.

This new music from the accomplished singer/songwriter/producer is the first since his ACM-nominated album Mr. Saturday Night. “Friday Night Heartbreaker” also marks the first reveal of Pardi’s upcoming Jay Joyce produced project. Written by Josh Miller, Chris Tompkins, Jessie Jo Dillon, Daniel Ross and Ryan Hurd, Pardi teased “Friday Night Heartbreaker” earlier this week via Instagram with footage from the studio, where he recorded the song live with his touring band. “Friday Night Heartbreaker” is available everywhere Friday, Sept. 6 HERE.

“’Friday Night Heartbreaker’ kicks down the door of this next musical chapter,” shares Pardi. “I challenged myself to elevate in every aspect, and this is the tip of the spear for what’s to come. When I first heard the song, I knew instantly that I had to cut it… and what a journey it was recording alongside the professor Jay Joyce. I’m as excited as I have ever been to share new music.”

Pardi’s headlining tour resumes tonight in Baltimore, MD (9/5). He announced the extension of his Mr. Saturday Night Tour earlier this year, adding 16 new dates including stops in Toronto, San Diego, Huntsville, his hometown of Bakersfield, California, and more. Lauded for his live show, Pardi continues to impress on the road, proving to be “a spirited entertainer, with infectious energy...borrowed from Luke Bryan, Dwight Yoakam and even Elvis Presley” (The Minnesota Star-Tribune). Priscilla Block, Larry Fleet and Meghan Patrick serve as support. A portion of every ticket sold for the Mr. Saturday Night Tour benefits the Starlight Fund. Founded by Pardi and his wife Summer, the foundation supports organizations dedicated to giving opportunities and resources to young people in need that are pursuing a path in the trades, agriculture, and construction.

Upcoming Mr. Saturday Night Tour Dates:

9/5/24 Baltimore, MD Pier Six Pavilion Priscilla Block Meghan Patrick 9/6/24 Wilmington, NC Live Oak Bank Pavilion Priscilla Block Meghan Patrick 9/7/24 Charleston, SC Credit One Stadium Priscilla Block Meghan Patrick 9/12/24 Youngstown, OH Foundation Amp Priscilla Block Meghan Patrick 9/13/24 Sterling Heights, MI Freedom Hill Priscilla Block Meghan Patrick 9/14/24 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage Priscilla Block Meghan Patrick 9/20/24 Wheatland, CA Toyota Amp Larry Fleet Priscilla Block 9/21/24 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Larry Fleet Priscilla Block 9/27/24 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Larry Fleet Priscilla Block 9/28/24 Bakersfield, CA Mechanics Bank Arena Larry Fleet Priscilla Block 10/3/24 Huntsville, AL Orion Amp Priscilla Block Larry Fleet 10/4/24 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amp Priscilla Block Larry Fleet 10/5/24 Orange Beach, AL The Wharf Priscilla Block Larry Fleet 10/10/24 Brandon, MS Brandon Amp Larry Fleet Priscilla Block 10/11/24 The Woodlands, TX Cynthia Wood Larry Fleet Priscilla Block 10/12/24 Corpus Christi, TX American Bank Center Larry Fleet Priscilla Block

