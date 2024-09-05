News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Jon Pardi Releases New Music & Launches Tour This Week

This new music from the singer/songwriter/producer is the first since his ACM-nominated album Mr. Saturday Night.

By: Sep. 05, 2024
Jon Pardi Releases New Music & Launches Tour This Week Image
CMA and ACM award-winning artist Jon Pardi premiered his new single, “Friday Night Heartbreaker,” with country radio as he launches the next leg of his Mr. Saturday Night Tour tonight (9/5) in Baltimore.

This new music from the accomplished singer/songwriter/producer is the first since his ACM-nominated album Mr. Saturday Night. “Friday Night Heartbreaker” also marks the first reveal of Pardi’s upcoming Jay Joyce produced project. Written by Josh Miller, Chris Tompkins, Jessie Jo Dillon, Daniel Ross and Ryan Hurd, Pardi teased “Friday Night Heartbreaker” earlier this week via Instagram with footage from the studio, where he recorded the song live with his touring band. “Friday Night Heartbreaker” is available everywhere Friday, Sept. 6 HERE.

“’Friday Night Heartbreaker’ kicks down the door of this next musical chapter,” shares Pardi. “I challenged myself to elevate in every aspect, and this is the tip of the spear for what’s to come. When I first heard the song, I knew instantly that I had to cut it… and what a journey it was recording alongside the professor Jay Joyce. I’m as excited as I have ever been to share new music.” 

Pardi’s headlining tour resumes tonight in Baltimore, MD (9/5). He announced the extension of his Mr. Saturday Night Tour earlier this year, adding 16 new dates including stops in Toronto, San Diego, Huntsville, his hometown of Bakersfield, California, and more. Lauded for his live show, Pardi continues to impress on the road, proving to be “a spirited entertainer, with infectious energy...borrowed from Luke Bryan, Dwight Yoakam and even Elvis Presley” (The Minnesota Star-Tribune). Priscilla Block, Larry Fleet and Meghan Patrick serve as support. A portion of every ticket sold for the Mr. Saturday Night Tour benefits the Starlight Fund. Founded by Pardi and his wife Summer, the foundation supports organizations dedicated to giving opportunities and resources to young people in need that are pursuing a path in the trades, agriculture, and construction. 

Upcoming Mr. Saturday Night Tour Dates:

                   

9/5/24

  

Baltimore, MD

  

Pier Six Pavilion

  

Priscilla Block

  

Meghan Patrick

  

9/6/24

  

Wilmington, NC

  

Live Oak Bank Pavilion

  

Priscilla Block

  

Meghan Patrick

  

9/7/24

  

Charleston, SC

  

Credit One Stadium

  

Priscilla Block

  

Meghan Patrick

  

9/12/24

  

Youngstown, OH

  

Foundation Amp

  

Priscilla Block

  

Meghan Patrick

  

9/13/24

  

Sterling Heights, MI

  

Freedom Hill

  

Priscilla Block

  

Meghan Patrick

  

9/14/24

  

Toronto, ON

  

Budweiser Stage

  

Priscilla Block

  

Meghan Patrick

  
                   

9/20/24

  

Wheatland, CA

  

Toyota Amp

  

Larry Fleet

  

Priscilla Block

  

9/21/24

  

Chula Vista, CA

  

North Island Credit

  

Larry Fleet

  

Priscilla Block

  

9/27/24

  

Mountain View, CA

  

Shoreline

  

Larry Fleet

  

Priscilla Block

  

9/28/24

  

Bakersfield, CA

  

Mechanics Bank Arena

  

Larry Fleet

  

Priscilla Block

  

10/3/24

  

Huntsville, AL

  

Orion Amp

  

Priscilla Block

  

Larry Fleet

  

10/4/24

  

Alpharetta, GA

  

Ameris Bank Amp

  

Priscilla Block

  

Larry Fleet

  

10/5/24

  

Orange Beach, AL

  

The Wharf

  

Priscilla Block

  

Larry Fleet

  

10/10/24

  

Brandon, MS

  

Brandon Amp

  

Larry Fleet

  

Priscilla Block

  

10/11/24

  

The Woodlands, TX

  

Cynthia Wood

  

Larry Fleet

  

Priscilla Block

  

10/12/24

  

Corpus Christi, TX

  

American Bank Center

  

Larry Fleet

  

Priscilla Block

  



