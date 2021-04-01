Jon Anderson's 'Animation' Remastered & Expanded Edition Out April 30

Esoteric Recordings are pleased to announce the release of a new remastered and expanded edition of the 1982 solo album by Jon Anderson, "Animation."

The album was recorded throughout 1981 during Jon's first hiatus from YES, with whom he had become an internationally known vocalist and songwriter and followed on from his acclaimed albums "Olias of Sunhillow" and "Song of Seven." Working with co-producer Neil Kernon and a host of talented musicians such as DAVID SANCIOUS, CLEM CLEMPSON, SIMON PHILLIPS, STEFANO CERRI, CHRIS RAINBOW and JACK BRUCE and DAVE LAWSON, Anderson created an album that absorbed the latest electronic instrument technology whilst retaining an ambitious and progressive edge.

"Animation" was a UK top fifty hit upon its release by Polydor Records in June 1982 and spawned two UK singles, of which the non-album track "Spider" acted, strangely, as a B-side to both releases.

"Animation" has since become a favorite album among aficionados of Jon Anderson's work. This Esoteric Recordings edition has been newly re-mastered from the original Polydor Records master tapes and is expanded to include the single B-side track "Spider" and the rare demo "The Spell." The original album artwork is restored in a digipak. The booklet also features a new essay with an exclusive interview with Jon Anderson.