Johnny Yukon Debuts New Single 'Soon'

Singer, songwriter and producer Johnny Yukon has debuted new single "Soon," the second track off his upcoming project Flight Plan 001. Produced by Jenius (Travis Scott, Jack Harlow, Pop Smoke), the release is heralded by an official video directed by Brendan Vaughan (Lil Yachty, Oliver Tree, Charlie Puth), which finds the artist in isolation as the lone crewmember on a fishing boat. "Soon" is available now on all streaming platforms, with the official video now streaming on the artist's official YouTube channel. Flight Plan 001 arrives August 20th via Elektra Records and is available for presave now.

Johnny commented on the track, "When I first heard Jenius' beat for 'Soon' it took me to another world. It felt like I was floating in an ocean on another planet. I didn't even wanna do too much to distract from the music. I love the simplicity of the song."

Earlier this month, Johnny Yukon returned with new track "Mystery," which quickly reached the top 25 on the SoundCloud Pop chart and is continuing to climb. The artist also shared an official Flight Plan 001 trailer, previewing new music as the artist explores a Yukon-branded futuristic airport. Doubling as an offshoot of his Installation concept, Flight Plan 001 speaks both to Yukon's lifelong fascination with aviation and opens a different channel for his endless creativity. Following fan demand for proper release, Flight Plan 001 integrates previously released Soundcloud favorites-"Grow," "81 Nights" "Climate," "Yes," and "Night Like This"-into the tracklisting alongside seven new tracks.

After making waves from behind the scenes with songwriting placements for Young Thug, Ty Dolla $ign, Camila Cabello, and Leon Bridges, he made his formal artist debut with Installation I in 2018. Johnny's influence only amplified throughout the global pandemic, co-writing Internet Money's multiplatinum mega-smash "Lemonade" [feat. Gunna, Don Toliver, & NAV], Skepta & Pop Smoke's F9 soundtrack standout "Lane Switcha" [feat. A$AP Rocky, Juicy J, & Project Pat], and co-producing "Trauma" from PARTYNEXTDOOR's Partymobile, which bowed in the Top 10 of the Billboard Top 200. Signing to Elektra in early 2021, Johnny continued to write and record at a prolific pace, distilling post-breakup feelings, isolation, and hope into the sonic architecture.

Stay tuned for more from Johnny Yukon soon.