Johnny Lee Celebrates 45th Anniversary Of His Top 5 Single 'This Time'

Johnny Lee recently released his highly anticipated album, Everything’s Gonna’ Be Alright.

Apr. 05, 2023  

Country legend and Urban Cowboy Johnny Lee, known for his countless hits including, "Hey Bartender," "One In A Million," "Pickin' Up Strangers," "Prisoner Of Hope," "Bet Your Heart On Me," "Cherokee Fiddle," "Could've Heard A Heart Break," and his No. 1 crossover hit "Lookin' For Love,'' is excited to be celebrating the 45th anniversary of his Top 5 hit, "This Time." Written by Chips Moman, Lee released this as his fifth single from his album, 'H-e-e-ere's Johnny!'

Johnny Lee recently announced his 'Hey Bartender, Last Call: The Farewell Tour.' Throughout his career, Lee has achieved 26 Top 20 singles and became an integral part of the 'Urban Cowboy' movement that took the world by storm in the early 80s. Along with the announcement for the 'Hey Bartender, Last Call: The Farewell Tour,' Lee is also celebrating the 40th anniversary of his 1983 Top 10 hit "Sounds Like Love," which was written by Tommy Rocco and Charlie Black.

"Country music has been my life for as long as I can remember," shares Johnny Lee. "This year marks several milestone anniversaries for hit songs from throughout the years. "This Time" has always been a favorite of mine and I hope it is one of yours as well. We are still adding shows for my 'Hey Bartender, Last Call: The Farewell Tour' and hope to see you along the way!"

Johnny Lee recently released his highly anticipated album, Everything's Gonna' Be Alright by BFD/Audium Nashville distributed exclusively through The Orchard. Everything's Gonna' Be Alright consists of fourteen songs, some written or co-written by Johnny, that he has saved throughout the years for the perfect album that truly reflects his life.

Each of the fourteen tracks showcases a different side of Lee, allowing his listeners to experience a journey that draws on his past, but more importantly highlights the future. Everything's Gonna' Be Alright was premiered by Taste of Country and is available on all streaming platforms.

Johnny Lee Upcoming Tour Dates

APR 14 - Magnolia Motor Lounge / Fort Worth, Texas
APR 15 - The Texan Theater / Cleveland, Texas
MAY 20 - Oshkosh Arena / Oshkosh, Wis. (with Jeannie Seely)
MAY 27 - Real Life Amphitheater / Selma, Texas (with T.G. Sheppard, Moe Bandy, Joe Stampley, Janie Fricke, and Moore & Moore)
JUN 14 - Big Cabo Fest / Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
JUN 23 - Renfro Valley Barn Dance / Mount Vernon, Ky.
JUN 24 - Liberty Showcase Theater / Liberty, N.C.
JUL 28 - Blackhawk Creek Ranch / Whitehouse, Texas
JUL 29 - Honky Tonk Texas / Silsbee, Texas
JUL 30 - Main Street Crossing / Tomball, Texas
SEP 02 - Pedrotti's Ranch / Helotes, Texas (with T.G. Sheppard and Moe Bandy)
SEP 03 - Mickey Gilley Grand Shanghai Theatre / Branson, Mo.
SEP 07 - Tackle Box / Chico, Calif.
SEP 08 - Eagle Mountain Casino / Porterville, Calif. (with Crystal Gayle)
SEP 10 - Mickey Gilley Grand Shanghai Theatre / Branson, Mo.
SEP 16 - Francine's Country Pavilion / Iola, Texas
SEP 17 - Mickey Gilley Grand Shanghai Theatre / Branson, Mo.
SEP 24 - Mickey Gilley Grand Shanghai Theatre / Branson, Mo.
SEP 30 - 2920 Roadhouse / Hockley, Texas
OCT 01 - Mickey Gilley Grand Shanghai Theatre / Branson, Mo.
OCT 08 - Mickey Gilley Grand Shanghai Theatre / Branson, Mo.
OCT 12 - Marion Cultural and Civic Center / Marion, Ill. (with Mandy Barnett)
OCT 15 - Mickey Gilley Grand Shanghai Theatre / Branson, Mo.
OCT 22 - Mickey Gilley Grand Shanghai Theatre / Branson, Mo.
OCT 29 - Mickey Gilley Grand Shanghai Theatre / Branson, Mo.
NOV 11 - Old Town Theatre / Huntsville, Texas
DEC 03 - Mickey Gilley Grand Shanghai Theatre / Branson, Mo.
DEC 10 - Mickey Gilley Grand Shanghai Theatre / Branson, Mo.
DEC 17 - Mickey Gilley Grand Shanghai Theatre / Branson, Mo.

About Johnny Lee

Johnny Lee was born in Texas City, Texas, and is a member of the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame. In 1968 he began a working relationship with Mickey Gilley at the world-famous Gilley's nightclub in Pasadena, Texas. In 1979, Lee's first screen role was in a 1979 TV movie 'The Girls in the Office' starring Barbara Eden and Susan St. James. He was then asked to perform in the Urban Cowboy film, starring John Travolta and Debra Winger.

"Lookin' For Love" was included in the movie's soundtrack, and became Lee's first gold record. The song spent three weeks at #1 on the Billboard country music chart, and #2 on the pop music chart, later becoming one of their Top 100 Best Country Songs of all Time.

When not traveling and performing, Johnny can be seen on many celebrity hunting and fishing shows, as well as on Larry's Country Diner and Country's Family Reunion. Lee has had a string of Top 10 hits including "One In A Million," "Bet Your Heart On Me," "Cherokee Fiddle," "Sounds Like Love," "Hey Bartender," "You Could've Heard a Heart Break" and more.



