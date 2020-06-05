John Summit Returns to Lee Foss' Repopulate Mars with 'Forgotten One'

With 'Forgotten One', Summit delivers his stand-out track to date with fluttering melodies, a driving arpeggiated bassline and rock-solid beats creating the perfect foil to an uplifting vocal sample from 'Wishing on a Star' - the 1978 hit single from the renowned soul and R&B group, Rose Royce. Hooky but with serious heads down clout, this is peak time material of the highest order and screams Repopulate Mars.



Speaking about the track, John Summit says - "Forgotten One" is honestly my most anticipated release to date. It contains all the elements I love in my tracks with the raw saturated drums and driving bassline, but it's the uplifting melodies and soulful vocals that make this track stand apart from the rest. It has also been my most requested track ID to date when touring, so I'm extremely excited to finally share it with everyone!"



He goes on to speak about his decision to donate proceeds to CAARPR. "In light of recent events, the label and I decided to donate 100% of the profits from this release to CAARPR - a Chicago based charity focused on fighting against racist and political repression. The CAARPR is an organization local to Chicago that's been around for 47 years, and Lee Foss (the label owner) and I are both from here so we thought it was best to support our local community first. They need support year-round, and we wanted to make sure that we picked an organization that would still need our donation when royalties payout. But why wait? We have decided to donate $1500 of that money to this great cause upfront to make sure that they get our immediate support."



Fast becoming one of the label's core artists, Summit's knack for creating memorable dancefloor cuts with real character has also attracted attention from This Ain't Bristol, Toolroom and Dirtybird in the past couple of years, while collaborative works with the likes of Gene Farris, Dillon Nathaniel and Deadspace have only enforced his rep as a studio heavyweight.



John Summit's 'Forgotten One' lands on Repopulate Mars on June 5th 2020.

Related Articles View More Music Stories