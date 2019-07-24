John Fogerty Sells Out European Dates, Ready to Hit The U.S. in August

Rock'n'Roll icon JOHN FOGERTY just wrapped a hugely successful 3-week tour of Europe this past weekend and the crowds set records with the critics raving!



The July 10th show in Gothenburg, Sweden, attracted the largest audience ever for this city, setting a new record! At the Liseberg Tivoli, the interest in the Creedence Clearwater Revival frontman and solo artist was so great that the venue, held in the center of an amusement park,had to close the gates a quarter of an hour before the planned gig's 8 pm start time.

"I've never seen so many people on Liseberg," according to park manager Anders Fridehäll. He went on to state that they would not have exact numbers right away, due to the venue's sprawling outside surfaces."



A German newspaper reported on the audience, "Many of the (fans) have come to the KunstRasen just because of this journey back in time, wanting to be transported back to the late '60s, listening to the mix of rock, country, delta blues and beat from CCR, which Fogerty and his band erupted into and out of this evening looks surprisingly fresh, edgy ... For about two hours musicians and spectators celebrate a small Woodstock together, albeit 50 years late."



FOGERTY is now ready to head back on the road in the U.S. where he will continue with his "My 50 Year Trip" celebration tour."My 50 Year Trip" is a milestone celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Woodstock and John's iconic hit parade with Creedence Clearwater Revival.The all-new show features a collection of CCR songs, solo hits and other fan favorites.





John Fogerty "My 50 Year Trip":



August 9 Bald Point Park East Providence, RI

August 10 Veterans Memorial Park Vineyard Haven, MA

August 11 Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row Westbrook, ME

August 13 Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion Boston, MA

August 15 Radio City Music Hall New York, NY

August 16 TBA TBA

August 17 Xcite Center @ Parx Casino Bensalem, PA

August 18 Bethel Woods Center for the Arts Bethel, NY

September 13 Blues Fest Telluride, CO

September 14 Santa Fe Opera Santa Fe, NM

September 20 Bourbon & Beyond Festival Louisville, KY

September 21 Firekeepers Casino Battle Creek, MI

October 12 Save-On Memorial Centre Victoria, BC

October 13 Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC

October 15 Rogers Place Edmonton, AB

October 16 Enmax Centre Lethbridge, AB

October 17 Centrium Westerner Park Red Deer, AB

November 6 Encore Theatre at Wynn Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV

November 8 Encore Theatre at Wynn Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV

November 9 Encore Theatre at Wynn Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV

November 13 Encore Theatre at Wynn Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV

November 15 Encore Theatre at Wynn Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV

November 16 Encore Theatre at Wynn Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You