'John Fogerty â€“ 50 Year Trip: Live at Red Rocks' Live CD Out This Friday

Recorded at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado this past June, the 50 Year Trip - Live at Red Rocks will be released on CD and digitally THIS Friday, November 8, 2019 via BMG. The release of the live album will coincide with the cinematic release of a new concert film, in theatres for one night only, November 11, Veteran's Day.



In the special one day only theatrical event, the entire 2+ hour concert movie concert film will play in select movie theaters nationwide, via Fathom Events. For more information or to find a movie theater near you, visit Fathom Events.



In addition, John will attend a Veterans Day Ceremony and dedicate the "Proud Mary - John Fogerty Container Home" at Veterans Village, in Las Vegas, on Monday, November 11th. The Veterans Village Container Homes are repurposed ocean shipping containers used to provide affordable housing for market rate buyers, low to moderate income individuals/families, and previously homeless individuals/families. As a Veteran himself, JOHN FOGERTY is donating to the construction of the "Proud Mary" container home using money received from the canceled Woodstock 50 event in August. In wanting to keep with the Woodstock spirit of Peace, Music and Giving, John, with his wife, Julie, designated the money he was paid to this important and worthwhile endeavor.

Filmed and recorded on June 20, 2019 at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado during a special stop of John Fogerty's nationwide U.S. tour celebrating his 50- year career. This amazing set list includes seventeen John Fogerty Creedence Clearwater Revival classics including; "Proud Mary", "Bad Moon Rising" and "Centerfield" along with covers of "I Heard it Through the Grapevine" by Gladys Knight and the Pips and "Susie Q" first released on CCR's debut album in 1968 and the band's only Top 40 hit not written by Fogerty (full track listing for the CD/digital release below).



Fogerty has been celebrating his 50th Anniversary this year, a milestone celebration for one of America's greatest songwriters. Iconic hits "Proud Mary," "Fortunate Son," "Who'll Stop the Rain," "Born on the Bayou," "Bad Moon Rising" and so many more from his songbook, were all amazingly released in just one year; 1969. This August, Fogerty also returned to the original Woodstock location in Bethel, NY, to celebrate his place at that historic festival. Fogerty is in Las Vegas this month for his on-going residency at the Wynn Hotel's Encore Theatre.



Fogerty's "50-Year Trip" Tour itinerary:



November 6 Encore Theatre at Wynn Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV

November 8 Encore Theatre at Wynn Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV

November 9 Encore Theatre at Wynn Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV

November 13 Encore Theatre at Wynn Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV

November 15 Encore Theatre at Wynn Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV

November 16 Encore Theatre at Wynn Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV





