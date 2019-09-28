John Bramwell introduces The Full Harmonic Convergence.

The talismanic Mancunian songwriter and frontman of I Am Kloot returns this Winter for two very special shows at the Manchester O2 Ritz and the London Cadogan Hall as he lifts the veil on his latest project and five-piece band.

With a new record slated for 2020 entitled 'The Light Fantastic', Bramwell and his newly assembled quintet have teased the first track that is confirmed to feature on it: 'I Am The Sky'.

A serene, philosophical, folk marvel, this beautiful new release is accompanied with a video that pulls out all the stops; guest-starring Game Of Thrones star Ben Crompton and featuring elegant choreography from Newcastle-based: The Ballet Lorent.

Speaking about the new track Bramwell says:



"I Am The Sky is a very gently philosophical song about trying to stop the babble. The amount of uninformed opinionated babble that we're bombarded with on a daily basis is becoming destructive. Once again as I have before, I'm just asking people to consider the trees and the Sky. Even if it's just for 5 minutes turn the babble off and just look at the Sky"



The seeds of The Full Harmonic Convergence were first sown as Bramwell and regular supporting artist Dave Fidler developed a potent musical rapport on their travels around Europe together. Through late night jams, gigs and creative sparring sessions while out on the road, the pair soon accrued a body of new material with promising potential. Returning home, Bramwell invited into the frame former Kloot session musician Alan Lowles and esteemed cellist Harriet Bradshaw, with Dave also calling on the golden harmonies and talents of his brother Andy. Finding a unique chemistry and harmony in their sound together, the five piece assumed the form of The Full Harmonic Convergence.

Lining up their first outings this Winter, The Full Harmonic Convergence shows promise an opportunity to hear Bramwell's hair-on-end urban hymns with the full uplift of an accomplished live band behind him. Promising a versatile two-hour set packed with choice cuts from his solo repertoire, plus an opportunity to hear Kloot fan favourites (including some never-before-played from the band's back catalogue) which will be dusted off and given special arrangements for the occasion. Perhaps most tantalisingly, the two concerts will also see Bramwell and his new band airing a number of brand new songs that will appear on The Full Harmonic Convergence's future debut release: 'The Light Fantastic'.

At the heart of The Full Harmonic Convergence sound will also be the retro-futuristic tape-looping tech of the mellotron, whose ethereal and eternally entrancing sounds are recognisably behind some of the most unforgettable records of all time. At the upcoming gigs, Bramwell will also be taking the opportunity to extract the dulcet choral harmonies from the audiences in attendance both nights and rework them for use on the mellotron that will play on the new album material.

As he explains:

"These gigs I will be using the audience to help me get recordings to use on my new album. I'll be asking the audience to sing certain notes, I'll been counting them in and then they've got to sing the note. What I'm going to use on the new album is recordings from these different notes. All of these notes are useable as a harmony part, and I can create chords out of these recordings. I'll be taking 5 minutes of each gig to this."

With tickets on sale now, John Bramwell And The Full Harmonic Convergence will play the following UK dates:

THE FULL HARMONIC CONVERGENCE UK TOUR

NOVEMBER 2019

Fri 1st - London - Cadogan Hall - Get Tickets

Thurs 7th - Manchester - Ritz - Get Tickets



Watch the video for 'I Am The Sky' below:





