Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Joe Henry Releases New Album 'All The Eye Can See'

Joe Henry Releases New Album 'All The Eye Can See'

The “Karen Dalton" video premieres today as well.

Jan. 27, 2023  

Three-time Grammy award winning singer-songwriter Joe Henry has just released his latest work All The Eye Can See. Henry, who also took upon the role as producer, recorded his most personal album to-date in the comfort of his home.

A video of the artist performing the song "Karen Dalton" at his home studio gives an insight of this process. It premieres today at 16.00 CET / 12.00 pm ET / 09.00 am PT on the earMUSIC YouTube channel.

The album features guest appearances by some of Henry's closest musical collaborators, among them his son Levon Henry on saxophone and clarinet, guitarists Bill Frisell and Marc Ribot, bassist David Piltch, pianist Patrick Warren, Daniel Lanois on organ, singer Madison Cunningham and many more.

It is an intimate album, highly emotional, amazingly quiet, beautiful, and relaxed, with simple yet skillful tunes, touching lyrics featuring 12 new and unforgettable songs, framed by an instrumental prelude and prologue.




Levi Evans (Son Of U2s The Edge) Drops New Single You I Think Of Photo
Levi Evans (Son Of U2's The Edge) Drops New Single 'You I Think Of'
Multi-talented 23-year-old Irish/American alternative artist Levi Evans is excited to present his latest single titled “You I Think Of.” Produced by and featuring a guest appearance by the Dublin-based artist CHAMELEON, “You I Think Of” is an offering of sentimental and yearning indie that details the process of drifting apart from someone you love.
Lola Young Releases Annabels House Ahead of Her New Project Photo
Lola Young Releases 'Annabel's House' Ahead of Her New Project
The single features Ghanian Reggae star Stonebwoy. Produced by Jah Cure and Swedish producer Hamed ”K-One” Pirouzpanah, “Everything” is the first single from the 11-song project that delivers overall passion and romance wrapped in heartfelt lyrics and a cutting-edge sound.
Bachelor Girl Announce New Single Calling Out Your Name Photo
Bachelor Girl Announce New Single 'Calling Out Your Name'
The album also spawned hits ‘Treat Me Good’, ‘Lucky Me’ and ‘Permission to Shine’. ‘Buses and Trains’, which has now surpassed over 25 million streams, was also a huge hit internationally and solidified Bachelor Girl as an important part of Australian music history.
Reuben Vincent Releases Jamla/Roc Nation Debut Album ‘Love Is War’ Photo
Reuben Vincent Releases Jamla/Roc Nation Debut Album ‘Love Is War’
Reuben’s Jamla/Roc Nation debut album, Love Is War, is a conceptual, yet subtly constructed project that will place him at the forefront of debates about the new rap greats.  Unpacking relationships and romantic entanglements over warm, soulful beats from 9th Wonder, Young Guru, The Soul Council, and his own production.

From This Author - Michael Major


Jeff Richmond Says MEAN GIRLS Songs Have Been 'Reinvented' For Movie MusicalJeff Richmond Says MEAN GIRLS Songs Have Been 'Reinvented' For Movie Musical
January 27, 2023

Jeff Richmond has given an update on the upcoming film adaption of Mean Girls the musical. Richmond stated that he and his wife, Tina Fey, are working 'day-to-day' on the new movie musical, revealing that the music has been 'reinvented' for the big screen. The film stars Angourie Rice, Auli'i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey and Reneé Rapp.
Sam MacPherson Shares New Song 'Play Dumb'Sam MacPherson Shares New Song 'Play Dumb'
January 27, 2023

Singer-songwriter and producer Sam MacPherson kicks off the new year with the release of his new song “Play Dumb.' Co-written by MacPherson, Mags Duval (The Highwomen, Nessa Barrett), and Adam Yaron (Faouzia, Christian French), the new offering is a delicate and gentle song about the struggle of moving on after a relationship dissolves.
Toosii Kicks off 2023 With New Single 'Magic Potion'Toosii Kicks off 2023 With New Single 'Magic Potion'
January 27, 2023

After closing out 2022 with Boys Don’t Cry: Men Do (Deluxe), which shot to #1 on Apple Music’s R&B Chart, and the direct support slot on Rod Wave’s Beautiful Mind arena tour, Toosii is back with “Magic Potion,” a gritty, sensual track. Released via South Coast Music Group/Capitol Records, “Magic Potion” is available now.
CASSIDY KING Shares New Single Featuring WRENNCASSIDY KING Shares New Single Featuring WRENN
January 27, 2023

Singer-songwriter Cassidy King releases a remix of her energetic and uplifting song “Matcha Tea.” Recorded in LA, the track depicts a relationship about feelings not reciprocated evenly. In the new version of the track, tech pop star WRENN adds a deeper layer with a verse portraying the role of the heartbreaker.
THE LATHUMS Announce Castlefield Arena Headline DateTHE LATHUMS Announce Castlefield Arena Headline Date
January 27, 2023

The Lathums have announced their biggest headline show to date, performing at the iconic, open-air Castlefield Bowl in Manchester on Fri 30 June 2023. Tickets for the landmark show go on sale at 9.30am on Fri 3 February 2023. The Wigan four-piece return to Manchester’s 8,000 capacity amphitheatre as headliners.
share