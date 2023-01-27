Joe Henry Releases New Album 'All The Eye Can See'

Three-time Grammy award winning singer-songwriter Joe Henry has just released his latest work All The Eye Can See. Henry, who also took upon the role as producer, recorded his most personal album to-date in the comfort of his home.

A video of the artist performing the song "Karen Dalton" at his home studio gives an insight of this process. It premieres today at 16.00 CET / 12.00 pm ET / 09.00 am PT on the earMUSIC YouTube channel.

The album features guest appearances by some of Henry's closest musical collaborators, among them his son Levon Henry on saxophone and clarinet, guitarists Bill Frisell and Marc Ribot, bassist David Piltch, pianist Patrick Warren, Daniel Lanois on organ, singer Madison Cunningham and many more.

It is an intimate album, highly emotional, amazingly quiet, beautiful, and relaxed, with simple yet skillful tunes, touching lyrics featuring 12 new and unforgettable songs, framed by an instrumental prelude and prologue.