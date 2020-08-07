Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

JoJo Announces GOOD TO KNOW Deluxe feat. Demi Lovato & Tinashe

She also shares the new single 'What U Need.'

Aug. 7, 2020  
JoJo has announced the deluxe edition of her critically-acclaimed album good to know, due out on August 28 via Clover Music/Warner Records.

The 16-track record features highly-anticipated collaborations with Demi Lovato and Tinashe plus five brand new tracks. Today, she gives the first taste with addictive new single "What U Need," co-written and produced by GRAMMY Award-winning production duo NOVA WAV [Beyoncé, Rihanna, Ariana Grande]. JoJo shows off her moves in the accompanying video, with choreography from Bec Morris [Nicki Minaj, Charli XCX, Justin Bieber] and directed by JoJo's go-to quarantine video collaborator Santiago Salviche [Jennifer Lopez].

JoJo explains, "The silver lining to my quarantine was being able to work on and record these new records. It also allowed me the opportunity to collaborate with Demi Lovato and Tinashe. Both women are talented, smart, resilient, bold, and beautiful. Really happy they jumped on these songs and elevated them to another level."

good to know - featuring empowering single "Man" and the steamy fan-favorite "Comeback" - made its debut at #1 on the Billboard R&B Albums Chart and has earned global accolades from the likes of Vulture, NPR, TIME, Variety, NYLON, Rolling Stone, and The FADER, with Associated Press proclaiming "good to know is more than good. It's grand." Earlier this summer, JoJo released good to know (Acoustic), featuring nine acoustic versions of tracks off the critically-acclaimed album, and most recently collaborated with DJ/producer Y2K on "Damage Is Done."

good to know (Deluxe) Tracklisting

  1. Bad Habits
  2. So Bad
  3. Pedialyte
  4. Gold
  5. Man
  6. Small Things
  7. Lonely Hearts (feat. Demi Lovato)
  8. Think About You
  9. Comeback
  10. Don't Talk Me Down
  11. Proud
  12. Kiss
  13. Love Reggae (feat. Tinashe)
  14. What U Need
  15. X (1 Thing Wrong)
  16. ﻿In Your Room
