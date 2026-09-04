Jim VanCleve to Be Inducted Into National Fiddler Hall of Fame

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GRAMMY-winning fiddler, musician, producer, composer and recording engineer Jim VanCleve, a founding member of both Mountain Heart and The Appalachian Road Show, will be inducted into the National Fiddler Hall of Fame on Sunday, October 4, during a special Appalachian Road Show concert at the historic Appalachian Theatre of the High Country in Boone, North Carolina.

The evening begins at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m., and brings VanCleve back to the mountains of Western North Carolina where his musical journey began.

Born in Sarasota, Florida, and raised in Canton, North Carolina, in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains, VanCleve grew up playing music with his father and immersed in the bluegrass, old-time and Appalachian traditions surrounding him. He began competing in fiddle contests and performing at bluegrass festivals as a youngster, was touring nationally with Lou Reid & Carolina by age 16, and at 18 left college when he was invited to join Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver.

'I've spent most of my life with a fiddle in my hands, so this honor lands pretty deep,' VanCleve said. 'I grew up in Western North Carolina surrounded by this music, and so much of who I am was shaped by the musicians, families and traditions of these mountains. To be inducted into the National Fiddler Hall of Fame in Boone, onstage with The Appalachian Road Show, is hard to put into words. It's a huge honor, and I'm deeply humbled and grateful.'

The Hall of Fame announcement comes amid an especially memorable stretch for VanCleve, both musically and personally. On Tuesday, September 8, he and The Appalachian Road Show head to Switzerland for the 37th Country Night Gstaad, September 11–12, where the group will perform both nights alongside Dwight Yoakam, Drake Milligan and Amber Rae.

And before taking the stage on Saturday, September 12, VanCleve has another once-in-a-lifetime event planned: he is getting married in the Swiss Alps.

'We fly to Switzerland on Tuesday to play Country Night Gstaad with Dwight Yoakam,' VanCleve said. 'And on Saturday, before the show, I'm getting married in the Alps!'

From a wedding in the Alps and an international festival stage in September to a Hall of Fame induction back home in the North Carolina mountains in October, the coming weeks provide a fitting snapshot of the remarkable musical journey VanCleve has traveled.

VanCleve has become one of contemporary bluegrass music's most distinctive instrumental voices. In 1998, he joined Barry Abernathy, the late Steve Gulley and Adam Steffey in forming Mountain Heart, spending 17 years with the acclaimed group and helping push the boundaries of contemporary bluegrass through his playing, compositions and arrangements.

His 2006 solo album, No Apologies, further established VanCleve as a singular musical force. His original composition 'Nature of the Beast' earned a GRAMMY nomination, while the album's first single, 'Let the Big Dog Eat,' spent three months at No. 1. VanCleve was also nominated for IBMA Fiddle Player of the Year.

Across nearly three decades, his fiddle has appeared alongside an extraordinary cross-section of American music. VanCleve has performed or recorded with artists including Doc Watson, Tony Rice, Ricky Skaggs, Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, Alison Krauss, James Taylor, Carrie Underwood, Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard, Glen Campbell, Linda Ronstadt, Patty Loveless, Jerry Douglas, Chris Thile, Sierra Hull, Bailey Zimmerman and Zach Top, among many others.

In 2018, VanCleve reunited with longtime musical collaborators Barry Abernathy and Darrell Webb, alongside Todd Phillips and Zeb Snyder, to form The Appalachian Road Show. Rooted in the history, culture and music of Appalachia, the band has earned multiple No. 1 recordings, numerous IBMA nominations and, in 2021, IBMA Awards for both New Artist of the Year and Instrumental Group of the Year. That same year, VanCleve and Abernathy shared a third IBMA Award, for Gospel Recording of the Year, as co-producers of 'In the Resurrection Morning.'

The group is enjoying another banner year in 2026. The Appalachian Road Show's latest album, Della Jane's Heart, is nominated for IBMA Album of the Year, while the band is also a 2026 nominee for IBMA Instrumental Group of the Year. Winners will be announced October 22 at the 37th Annual IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

For VanCleve, the National Fiddler Hall of Fame induction represents both a milestone and a homecoming — recognition of a musical life that began in the North Carolina mountains and has since carried the sound, spirit and traditions of those mountains onto stages and recordings around the world.

The National Fiddler Hall of Fame exists to honor individuals for their contributions to fiddling while preserving, educating and promoting the art form and its historical and social significance.

Event Information

National Fiddler Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony honoring Jim VanCleve

Sunday, October 4, 2026, 7:00 p.m. | Doors 6:30 p.m.

Appalachian Theatre of the High Country, 559 W King St, Boone, N.C. 28607

Tickets are available now through the Appalachian Theatre at AppTheatre.org/events-and-tickets/appalachian-roadshow26.

About Jim VanCleve

GRAMMY-winning musician, producer, composer and recording engineer Jim VanCleve has spent nearly three decades building one of the most distinctive musical voices in contemporary bluegrass. A founding member of Mountain Heart and The Appalachian Road Show, his virtuosic fiddling, compositions, arrangements and emotionally charged performances have helped expand the possibilities of modern bluegrass while remaining deeply rooted in the Appalachian traditions that shaped him.

VanCleve has performed or recorded with artists including Doc Watson, Tony Rice, Ricky Skaggs, Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, Alison Krauss, James Taylor, Carrie Underwood, Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard and Zach Top. His original composition 'Nature of the Beast' earned a GRAMMY nomination, while his compositions and arrangements have been performed by musicians around the world. In 2026, VanCleve was selected for induction into the National Fiddler Hall of Fame, recognizing his musicianship, innovation and lasting contribution to American fiddling.

About The Appalachian Road Show

Formed in 2018, The Appalachian Road Show celebrates the music, history, culture and enduring spirit of Appalachia through world-class musicianship, soaring harmonies and authentic storytelling. Featuring Barry Abernathy, Jim VanCleve, Darrell Webb, Todd Phillips and Zeb Snyder, the acclaimed group has earned multiple No. 1 recordings, numerous IBMA nominations and 2021 IBMA Awards for New Artist of the Year and Instrumental Group of the Year.

The band's latest album, Della Jane's Heart, is nominated for 2026 IBMA Album of the Year, with The Appalachian Road Show also nominated for 2026 Instrumental Group of the Year.

For more information, visit TheAppalachianRoadShow.com.

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