Jhené Aiko Expands 'Magic Hour Tour' With Seven New Stops and New Co-Stars

She is set captivate audiences in Toronto, Pennsylvania, New York, Maryland, North Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee.

By: Sep. 23, 2024
Six-time GRAMMY™-nominated artist Jhené Aiko has announced the highly-anticipated third leg of her critically acclaimed ‘Magic Hour Tour’ presented by AEG. After the success of 27 sold-out arena shows and 328,000 tickets sold, Aiko is adding seven new stops in major North American cities to meet soaring demand. Following an electrifying finale in Columbus, she will captivate audiences, along with new co-stars including Jessie Reyez, Shenseea, along with Umi, Kiana Lede, Tink, Starzza, in Toronto, Pennsylvania, New York, Maryland, North Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee, providing even more fans with the chance to experience her unforgettable live performances.

As Jhené’s first arena tour in seven years, the ‘Magic Hour Tour’ continues to captivate with music from Chilombo, which hit No. 2 on the Billboard 200 in 2020. The tour immerses audiences in Aiko’s musical and spiritual journey through stunning visuals, including sparkling crystals, vibrant lights, and a live harpist, highlighted by a sound bowl breathing exercise. Fans have affectionately named this otherworldly spectacle "Aiko Arena," underscoring Jhene’s visionary stage design. Featuring special guests Jessie Reyez, Shenseea, Tink, Umi, and Kiana Ledé, the tour highlights fan favorites like “Sativa” and “Bed Peace,” as well as hits such as “B.S.” and “Triggered (freestyle)” and promises a night full of vibrant energy. 

NEW TOUR DATES: 

Friday, Nov 29, 2024 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena**

Sunday, Dec 01, 2024 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena 

Tuesday, Dec 03, 2024 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

 Thursday, Dec 05, 2024 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena 

Friday, Dec 06, 2024 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center (formerly PNC Arena) 

Sunday, Dec 08, 2024 – Jacksonville, FL – Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena 

Tuesday, Dec 10, 2024 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center 

Saturday, Dec 14, 2024 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

**Co-starring Tink in place of Jessie Reyez 



