Jessie Murph Drops Mixtape 'drowning'

Alternative/pop artist Jessie Murph has released her debut mixtape drowning. Drawing inspiration from Jessie's personal experiences as a means of catharsis for herself and listeners alike, drowning features recently released songs "About You," "If I Died Last Night," and "Pray" as well as three new tracks: "Where Do You Go," "They Leave," and "What Happened to Ryan?," which arrives alongside an official video directed by frequent collaborator Patrick Tohill.

In speaking about drowning, Jessie says: "It's hard to believe that my first full body of work is out in the world. For me this mixtape represents a time in my life when I was at my lowest and things were really dark. Writing these songs was my form of therapy, and I'll forever be grateful to everyone who listened to them and let me be vulnerable. I've always said that I want to write music that helps people and with the drowning mixtape that couldn't be more true. If these songs can make people feel less alone like they did for me, then it will all have been worth it."

With over half a billion worldwide streams to date, the 18-year-old singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist is sure to have an exciting year. Named one of Amazon Music's '2023 Breakthrough Artists to Watch' and Pandora's 'Artists to Watch in 2023,' Jessie Murph will embark on her first ever North American headline tour this spring in support of drowning.

The 29-date run kicks off on February 23 in Columbus, OH and includes two shows in both New York and Los Angeles as well as stops in Nashville, Toronto, Chicago and more before concluding with a hometown show on April 7. See full routing below and visit here for more information.