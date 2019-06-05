Jessie James Decker Covers OLD TOWN ROAD

After hearing the fan reception when she covered "Old Town Road" on her 2019 tour, country pop singer/songwriter, Jessie James Decker, releases her highly anticipated cover of the unstoppable hit, "Old Town Road," including some of her own original lyrics, available everywhere NOW for digital download and streaming via all participating retailers HERE. The video performance of her "Old Town Road" cover is also now available and can be viewed here:





Fresh off her 2019 self-titled tour, which included raved performances at the 13th annual Stagecoach Festival and iconic Beacon Theatre in NYC, Jessie will be seen presenting TONIGHT at the 2019 CMT Music Awards, airing on CMT at 8/7C.



Jessie will perform twice at this weekend's CMA Music Fest in downtown Nashville on Saturday, June 8th at the Chevy Riverfront Stage from 4:45pm - 5:15pm and on Sunday June 9th at the Radio Disney Country Performance Stage at Fan Fair X from 11:00am - 12:00pm. Jessie will also participate in two fan signings from 1:00pm - 2:00pm at the CMA Booth on Saturday, June 8th and from 10:00am - 10:40am at Wildhorse on Sunday, June 9th.



Jessie will additionally host a fan Meet and Greet from 2:00pm - 4:00pm on Sunday, June 9th at her popular storefront, Kittenish, located in the Gulch: 304 11th Ave S. Nashville, TN 37203. Jessie opened her ever first brick and mortar storefront of Kittenish, earlier this year, and recently announced she will be opening a second storefront in Florida later this summer. Kittenish features Jessie's designs which includes dresses, jackets, jumpers, tops, bottoms, accessories and more.



Jessie will also participate in the 10th annual ACM Lifting Lives Camp on Saturday, June 15th with a special visit with the campers at the historic Bluebird Café.



In 2018, Jessie added The New York Times best-selling author to her list of accolades with the debut of her gorgeously illustrated lifestyle book,Just Jessie, My Guide to Love, Life, Family, and Food. The book offers never-before-revealed personal moments and a wide-lens view of her amazing journey. Welcomed by her fans for its embrace of family and Jessie's openness about real life topics, she was recently featured on Good Morning America talking about the new book.



Singer, songwriter, TV personality, fashion designer, beauty and lifestyle influencer/entrepreneur, and The New York Times best-selling author,Jessie James Decker has emerged as a multi-platform juggernaut the past five years, juggling fashion brands like her personally designed Kittenish line, successfully partnering with a leading makeup brand, and co-starring in her own hit reality show Eric & Jessie: Game On, on E!, alongside her husband, retired football star Eric Decker. But it's her passion for music that has made the multi-talented artist one of country music's true breakout firebrands. The singer's authentic style immediately captivated listeners everywhere on her 2009 self-titled debut, which yielded the gold-certified single "Wanted." 2016's Gold soared to #1 on iTunes Top Country Albums chart and took #5 on the Billboard Current Country Albums Chart. Hitting the road, she sold out every date of her tour. In 2017, her powerful live Blackbird Sessions EP clinched #2 on iTunes Top Country Albums Chart and #6 on the Overall Top Albums Chart. She was also tapped to host the Red Carpet at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards in addition to landing features from the Los Angeles Times, DU Jour, People, Rolling Stone, Pop Sugar, E!, Access Hollywood, US Weekly, and more. She continued to keep it real with her Epic Records debut album, Southern Girl City Lights. Her second studio album, the release went live as the #1 Country Album on iTunes and arrived as a chart-topping entry on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart, Decker's first #1 on that platform.





