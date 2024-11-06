Jesse Lynn Madera to Release Two New Christmas Covers

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jesse Lynn Madera continues her holiday tradition this year, releasing two Christmas Classics, “Winter Wonderland” and “Silent Night.” Known for her captivating vocals, Madera puts her unique spin on the heartwarming holiday classics, produced and arranged by Stevie Blacke (Olivia Rodrigo, Kylie Minogue, Pink, Chappell Roan). This marks the sixth year in a row of Madera releasing holiday gems in her enchanting signature sound celebrating the magic of the season.

“At home, we almost exclusively listen to the older cuts during the holidays,” Madera shares, “I consider myself a traditionalist when it comes to the holidays, and I cherish a comforting sound to nestle into by the fire.” Each year Madera chooses her holiday release based on her intention for that particular holiday season. “There are so many classics from which to choose, and it seems appropriate as an artist, and a person who writes most of the songs I record, to select purposefully with discernment.”

In her interpretation of “Winter Wonderland,” Madera and Blacke embarked on a joyful

exploration of its nostalgic sounds. “Winter Wonderland is a fantastical retro journey back in time to around 1948, with its jazz turns and Disney-esque background singers,” Madera explains. Her rendition captures the enchanting spirit of the original song while showcasing her strong vocal performance and personal touch.

Madera’s rendition of “Silent Night” honors the song’s original message of hope and peace.

While many are familiar with only three verses, Madera chose to incorporate the lesser-known verses penned by Joseph Mohr, which emphasize freedom and peace on earth. Given the significance of this election year, she believes the song's message resonates more than ever. “Silent Night, this particular version, is a prayer for peace and quiet. My hope is that, going into 2025, we will be calm in this country, calm in the world, hopeful for the future, kind in our thoughts and to one another.,” Madera reflects. The beautiful arrangement encourages the listener to take a moment and enjoy the melodic ride.

These new singles will join Madera's previous holiday releases, which include “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” “White Christmas” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”

Embrace the holiday spirit with Jesse Lynn Madera's fresh interpretations of “Winter

Wonderland” and “Silent Night,”, which are available for pre-save now and set to release on

November 22. Madera’s holiday music can be found in the YouTube playlist below.

About Jesse Lynn Madera:

West Virginia-born Houston-raised Jesse Lynn Madera is celebrated for crafting musical tales with profound and relatable lyrics while effortlessly blending diverse genres. American Songwriter praised her, saying, “Madera’s lyrical and piano-driven songs are passionate and alluring, with a dramatic, ethereal, and almost otherworldly tone. Evoking comparisons to the shapeshifting brilliance of Kate Bush and the confessional pop sensibilities of Tori Amos.”

Music industry tastemakers are taking notice of Madera’s distinctive talent. Music Connection Magazine recognized her as one of their Hot 100 Live Unsigned Artists. Last year, she emerged as a top 12 finalist (out of 6,000 entries) in the Americana category of the Unsigned Only competition due to her compelling performance of "Unchained."

Madera’s dedicated fan base is a testament to her captivating live performances, which include sold-out shows at renowned venues like New York’s Bitter End and Nashville’s The Bluebird (where she shared the stage with Dan Navarro, Pete Mroz & Jim Photoglo). She has had a significant festival presence, appearing at Mile 0, 30A, Annapolis Songwriters, and Mile of Music. Madera was selected as a headliner for WMOT’s Finally Friday live concert series in Nashville, further solidifying her musical prowess. A dynamic performer, she has provided show support for and/or shared billing with acclaimed artists like The Zombies, Dan Navarro, Jill Sobule, Maddie Poppe, and Mary Fahl.

Photo Credit: Casey Curry

