Jesse Lynn Madera And Jill Sobule Announce Fall Tour Dates

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Riveting Americana artist Jesse Lynn Madera is set to embark on an exciting tour this fall, joining forces with the iconic New York-based artist Jill Sobule (I Kissed a Girl). Celebrating the success of her sophomore album Speed of Sound, Madera will play in nine cities across the U.S. Stops include legendary venues The Bluebird Cafe in Nashville, Hey Nonny in Illinois, and Sweetwater Music Hall and McCabe's in California. Tickets for the Jill & Jesse tour are now available.

"This upcoming tour is a bit of a dream for me. I have been a fan of Jill Sobule for a long time, and getting the opportunity to share the stage with her is a special milestone for me," Madera says enthusiastically.

Jill Sobule echos, "I'm thrilled to be on the bill with Jesse. It's going to be a fantastic night. Get out of your house for a change and go see some music - like you used to, damn it. The Jill and Jesse tour is going to be MFing good."

Madera is touring in support of her breakthrough album, Speed of Sound, produced by Dan Navarro (Lowen & Navarro), Jim Scott (Tom Petty, The Chicks), and Ryan Hadlock (Lumineers, Zach Bryan). Broadway World praises Madera as "carving a new lane...channeling Gypsy, free spirit vibes of Laurel Canyon with a dash of Texas spice."

Following the success of "Austin" on the Americana and Non-comm charts, the infectious lead-off single is now catching fire at Triple A radio. Music Connection hails "Austin" as an "anthemic, a rock-leaning full-band-splaying track that gets our hips moving to the song on the radio," and Grateful Web declares it "100% irresistible." The second single, "Last Call," a duet with Dan Navarro, debuted at Folk Alliance and has been compared to the "folk-pop golden age of the '60s and '70s." Jesse's fanbase is sparking overseas, too, where the third single, "No Place to Shine," is currently #1 for the fourth week in a row on the HotDisc UK Chart.

Jill Sobule is currently recording the soundtrack to her F*ck7thGrade - An adolescent romance, a brief rise to pop stardom, a queer musical memoir (about how we'll never get out of middle school) conceived by award-winning singer-songwriter Jill Sobule - whose 1990's hits include "Supermodel" and the original "I Kissed a Girl."

The Fall Tour Dates with Jill Sobule and Jesse Lynn Madera:

September 10, Cleveland, OH - The Treelawn

September 11, Arlington Heights, IL - Hey Nonny

September 12, St. Louis, MO - Blue Strawberry

October 13, Santa Monica, CA - McCabe's

October 14, Mill Valley, CA - Sweetwater Music Hall

October 16, Nashville, TN - Bluebird Cafe

October 17, Opelika, AL - The Sound Wall

October 18, Duluth, GA - Red Clay Music Foundry

October 19, Santa Rosa Beach, FL - Seaside Repertory Theatre

Details are available at JesselynnMadera.com and JillSobule.com.

Comments