Jesse Dayton Unveils New 'Road to Redemption' Tour Dates

Renegade rocker and Outlaw Country icon Jesse Dayton is back on the road, continuing his Road to Redemption Tour with newly announced East Coast dates in support of his new album, The Hard Way Blues, released May 31st on Hardcharger/Blue Élan Records.



Twangville lauds, “Dayton’s guitars – both acoustic and electric – growl and wail across The Hard Way Blues. They are a force unto themselves, infusing the songs with grit and urgency. More to the point, as good as these songs sound on record, one knows that they’ll be the best kind of nasty live.”



Produced by Shooter Jennings, the album debuted impressively at #2 on the Billboard Blues chart. The album reflects Dayton’s evolution, embracing a bigger sound with ripping bluesy guitar leads. “I wanted to make something that reflected where I'm at right now; so, we turned a musical corner and embraced a big sound,” Dayton explains. Crafted in the heart of Hollywood, the album blends his rowdy spirit with timeless influences, showcasing his versatility and artistry in an irresistibly melodic collection.



Dayton’s career, spanning multiple decades, showcases his versatility as a songwriter, guitar virtuoso, author, frontman, sideman, producer, and relentless performer. From his early days blending Texas Rockabilly, Country, and Punk Rock with his band Road Kings to collaborations with legends like Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, and Rob Zombie, Dayton has consistently broken new ground. Dayton’s live performances are renowned for their energy and sly charm.

ROAD TO REDEMPTION TOUR DATES

Aug 2 Billings MT Yee-Haw Hee-Haw

Aug 4 Austin TX Paramount Theater w/Samantha Fish

Sep 5 Galveston TX Old Quarter Acoustic Café (solo acoustic)

Sep 11 Pawling NY Daryl’s House

Sep 13 New York NY Iridium

Sep 14 Fairfield CT StageOne

Sep 17 Sellersville PA Sellersville Theater

Sep 18 Annapolis MD Rams Head

Sep 19 Vienna VA Jammin' Java

Sep 20 Charlottesville VA The Southern Café & Music Hall

Sep 24 Knoxville TN Open Chord

Sep 25 Nashville TN The 58

Sep 27 Raleigh NC The Rialto Theatre

Sep 28 Winston Salem NC The Ramkat

Sep 29 Atlanta GA Smith’s Old Bar

Oct 5 Bonita Beach FL Center for Arts Bonita Springs

Oct 11 Waco TX Texas Music Café

