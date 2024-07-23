Jesse Dayton Unveils New 'Road to Redemption' Tour Dates

Stops include Billings MT, Nashville TN, and New York, NY.
Renegade rocker and Outlaw Country icon Jesse Dayton is back on the road, continuing his Road to Redemption Tour with newly announced East Coast dates in support of his new album, The Hard Way Blues, released May 31st on Hardcharger/Blue Élan Records.
Twangville lauds, “Dayton’s guitars – both acoustic and electric – growl and wail across The Hard Way Blues. They are a force unto themselves, infusing the songs with grit and urgency. More to the point, as good as these songs sound on record, one knows that they’ll be the best kind of nasty live.”
Produced by Shooter Jennings, the album debuted impressively at #2 on the Billboard Blues chart. The album reflects Dayton’s evolution, embracing a bigger sound with ripping bluesy guitar leads. “I wanted to make something that reflected where I'm at right now; so, we turned a musical corner and embraced a big sound,” Dayton explains. Crafted in the heart of Hollywood, the album blends his rowdy spirit with timeless influences, showcasing his versatility and artistry in an irresistibly melodic collection.
Dayton’s career, spanning multiple decades, showcases his versatility as a songwriter, guitar virtuoso, author, frontman, sideman, producer, and relentless performer. From his early days blending Texas Rockabilly, Country, and Punk Rock with his band Road Kings to collaborations with legends like Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, and Rob Zombie, Dayton has consistently broken new ground. Dayton’s live performances are renowned for their energy and sly charm.
Aug 2 Billings MT Yee-Haw Hee-Haw
Aug 4 Austin TX Paramount Theater w/Samantha Fish
Sep 5 Galveston TX Old Quarter Acoustic Café (solo acoustic)
Sep 11 Pawling NY Daryl’s House
Sep 13 New York NY Iridium
Sep 14 Fairfield CT StageOne
Sep 17 Sellersville PA Sellersville Theater
Sep 18 Annapolis MD Rams Head
Sep 19 Vienna VA Jammin' Java
Sep 20 Charlottesville VA The Southern Café & Music Hall
Sep 24 Knoxville TN Open Chord
Sep 25 Nashville TN The 58
Sep 27 Raleigh NC The Rialto Theatre
Sep 28 Winston Salem NC The Ramkat
Sep 29 Atlanta GA Smith’s Old Bar
Oct 5 Bonita Beach FL Center for Arts Bonita Springs
Oct 11 Waco TX Texas Music Café
Photo Credit: Ray Redding
