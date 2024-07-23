News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Jesse Dayton Unveils New 'Road to Redemption' Tour Dates

Stops include Billings MT, Nashville TN, and New York, NY.

By: Jul. 23, 2024
Jesse Dayton Unveils New 'Road to Redemption' Tour Dates Image
Renegade rocker and Outlaw Country icon Jesse Dayton is back on the road, continuing his Road to Redemption Tour with newly announced East Coast dates in support of his new album, The Hard Way Blues, released May 31st on Hardcharger/Blue Élan Records.
 
Twangville lauds, “Dayton’s guitars – both acoustic and electric – growl and wail across The Hard Way Blues. They are a force unto themselves, infusing the songs with grit and urgency. More to the point, as good as these songs sound on record, one knows that they’ll be the best kind of nasty live.”
 
Produced by Shooter Jennings, the album debuted impressively at #2 on the Billboard Blues chart. The album reflects Dayton’s evolution, embracing a bigger sound with ripping bluesy guitar leads. “I wanted to make something that reflected where I'm at right now; so, we turned a musical corner and embraced a big sound,” Dayton explains. Crafted in the heart of Hollywood, the album blends his rowdy spirit with timeless influences, showcasing his versatility and artistry in an irresistibly melodic collection.
 
Dayton’s career, spanning multiple decades, showcases his versatility as a songwriter, guitar virtuoso, author, frontman, sideman, producer, and relentless performer. From his early days blending Texas Rockabilly, Country, and Punk Rock with his band Road Kings to collaborations with legends like Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, and Rob Zombie, Dayton has consistently broken new ground. Dayton’s live performances are renowned for their energy and sly charm. 

ROAD TO REDEMPTION TOUR DATES

Aug 2                      Billings MT                          Yee-Haw Hee-Haw
Aug 4                      Austin TX                             Paramount Theater w/Samantha Fish
Sep 5                     Galveston TX                       Old Quarter Acoustic Café (solo acoustic)
Sep 11                   Pawling NY                           Daryl’s House
Sep 13                   New York NY                        Iridium
Sep 14                   Fairfield CT                          StageOne
Sep 17                   Sellersville PA                      Sellersville Theater
Sep 18                   Annapolis MD                       Rams Head
Sep 19                   Vienna VA                            Jammin' Java
Sep 20                   Charlottesville VA                The Southern Café & Music Hall
Sep 24                   Knoxville TN                        Open Chord
Sep 25                   Nashville TN                        The 58
Sep 27                   Raleigh NC                          The Rialto Theatre
Sep 28                   Winston Salem NC              The Ramkat
Sep 29                   Atlanta GA                           Smith’s Old Bar
Oct 5                      Bonita Beach FL                  Center for Arts Bonita Springs
Oct 11                    Waco TX                               Texas Music Café

Photo Credit: Ray Redding
 



