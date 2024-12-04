Jesse Dayton Releases New Road Kings Single 'Never Be Untrue'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Few artists embody the untamed spirit of American roots music like Jesse Dayton, a true outlaw whose storied career connects the raw power of punk to the gritty soul of honky-tonk. Dayton is closing out 2024 with a bang, releasing “Never Be Untrue”—a live recording from last year’s explosive reunion of the Road Kings. Captured during a sold-out performance at Houston’s legendary Continental Club, the single is now available.



The Road Kings, with their razor-sharp blend of punk energy and rockabilly swagger, weren’t just a band—they were a movement. In the late ‘90s, their dark, fast-driving sound became the soundtrack of Texas underground rock, an audacious rebuke to the polished, radio-ready music of the time. The Road Kings carved their place in history by living on the edge, leaving behind a legacy of sweat-drenched shows and a reputation for blazing trails where others feared to tread.



This holiday tradition lives on as Dayton reunites with original members Jason Burns and Eric Tucker for two special shows at the Continental Club on December 27 & 28. Fans can expect the unfiltered, unapologetic energy that only the Road Kings can deliver—a celebration of music that defined an era and remains as vital as ever.

Continuing his relentless journey across America's roots landscape, Jesse Dayton joins forces with blues trailblazer Tab Benoit as the opening act on the “I Hear Thunder” Tour this December. Dayton’s performances deliver a fierce cocktail of roadhouse blues, electrified roots, and honky-tonk grit, setting the stage for Benoit’s powerhouse headlining sets.



“I’m excited about this tour with old friend and fellow Gulf Coast guitar slinger Tab Benoit,” Dayton says. “Tab's one of the most emotional guitar players I've ever heard, so expect a hell of a night with two power trios on stage in one show.”



Tab Benoit, a singular force in the blues world, is touring in support of his first album in over a decade, I Hear Thunder, which stormed to #1 on the Billboard Blues Chart. With his unmistakable blend of swampy grooves, searing guitar work, and a voice that’s as raw as it is soulful, Benoit has carved out his own lane in roots music. A master at weaving together the threads of his influences into something entirely his own, he’s spent decades redefining what authenticity sounds like, earning his place as one of the most compelling and uncompromising artists in American music today.



Dayton’s The Hard Way Blues, produced by Shooter Jennings, debuted at #2 on the Billboard Blues Albums chart earlier this year (behind only Slash) and has been praised for its raw, uncompromising storytelling. The album reflects Dayton’s unshakable connection to the darker, untamed corners of American music. It’s the same authenticity that earned him a Grammy nomination this year for Deathwish Blues, his acclaimed collaboration with Samantha Fish.

TOUR DATES

Tab Benoit’s I Hear Thunder Tour featuring Jesse Dayton (opener)

• Dec 4 & 5 – Cleveland, OH – Music Box

• Dec 6 – Buffalo, NY – The Big Easy/Town Ballroom

• Dec 7 – Lewisburg, PA – Weis Center PAC

• Dec 8 – Leesburg, VA – Tally Ho Theater

• Dec 10 – Sellersville, PA – Sellersville Theater (SOLD OUT)

• Dec 11 – Old Saybrook, CT – The Kate (SOLD OUT)

• Dec 13 – Derry, NH – Tupelo

• Dec 14 – Fall River, MA – Narrows Center

• Dec 15 – Hartford, CT – Infinity Hall

• Dec 17 – Alexandria, VA – Birchmere

• Dec 18 – Richmond, VA – Tin Pan (SOLD OUT)

• Dec 19 – Raleigh, NC – Lincoln Theatre

• Dec 20 – Athens, GA – Georgia Theatre

• Dec 21 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse



Road Kings Holiday Reunion Shows:

• Dec 27 & 28 – Houston, TX – Continental Club

Photo credit: Brad Burkons

