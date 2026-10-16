Jesse Daniel Releases LOOKS LIKE RAIN Album, Premieres Music Video

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Country singer-songwriter Jesse Daniel returns with Looks Like Rain, a deeply personal new album arriving via Lightning Rod Records. Recorded during the same period as his previous album, Son of the San Lorenzo, the new collection features the same studio, musicians, and 1970s-inspired production aesthetic—but reveals a distinctly different emotional landscape.

'Looks Like Rain' is almost like a sister album to Son of the San Lorenzo,'' says Daniel. 'Both were recorded over the same period of time, at the same studio with the same group of musicians, but there is a distinct difference. This album is a bit darker.'

Sonically connected to its predecessor through its production style and instrumentation, Looks Like Rain takes a more introspective turn. Its songs examine loss, grief, betrayal, love, hope, and the feeling of being an outsider. Some tracks revisit songs Daniel wrote years ago, including material that never found a home on an earlier record, while others offer a fresh perspective on previously recorded songs.

'Some of the songs on this album were ones I wrote many years ago and either never made their way onto a record ('Surest Thing') or were previously recorded but I wanted to give them a second chance at being heard ('Looks Like Rain'),' Daniel explains.

The result is perhaps Daniel's most atmospheric and emotionally revealing collection to date—a record less concerned with delivering summer anthems than with capturing the complicated realities of being human.

'It is probably the most 'moody' collection of songs I've written and released, serving as a kind of time capsule of those emotions and times in my life when I went through or observed those things written about,' says Daniel. 'All in all, this is a cathartic little album.'

Rather than turning away from life's more difficult experiences, Daniel approaches them with the honesty and vulnerability that have long been at the heart of country songwriting. The album reflects the ways personal hardships, loss, and the challenges of relationships can leave lasting impressions—and how songwriting can help make sense of them.

'The best thing about music to me is that it serves as a vessel for a higher purpose and allows me to get my thoughts and feelings into one place, where I can create something out of them,' Daniel says. 'That's exactly what Looks Like Rain is, it is a vessel built from moving through some of life's toughest trials.'

At the heart of the title track is a perspective that balances the album's darker emotional terrain with a measure of hard-earned optimism. For Daniel, 'Looks Like Rain' is not simply about anticipating difficult times, but about recognizing that hardship is an inevitable part of life—and that how we respond to it matters.

'This song is about realizing that as time goes on, all we can do is our best every day,' Daniel says. 'Fair weather is fleeting and a storm is never far, that's just life, but how we deal with it is what matters.'

Daniel takes the reins as producer on Looks Like Rain, with Andrija Tockic engineering the album. Mixing duties are shared by Tockic and Daniel, bringing together the record's vintage-inspired sonic palette and deeply personal songwriting.

With Looks Like Rain, Daniel offers listeners a window into the experiences behind the songs, creating a record that finds meaning not by minimizing hardship, but by giving it a voice. A companion piece to Son of the San Lorenzo and a statement in its own right, the album underscores the enduring ability of country music to turn life's most difficult moments into songs that connect us all.

Tracklist

1) Looks Like Rain

2) Surest Thing

3) Always Labor Day

4) Our Love Is Gonna Pull Us Through

5) I Don't Belong

6) Deep Dark Tears

7) I Trusted You

8) Desiree

Tour Dates

10/16 Uptown Theater Napa, CA

10/25 Felton Music Hall Felton, CA

11/7 Sagebrush Austin, TX

12/6 Bluebird Cafe Nashville, TN

12/9-12 National Finals Rodeo Las Vegas, NV

Full tour schedule available at jessedanielmusic.com/tour.

Album Details

Artist: Jesse Daniel

Album: Looks Like Rain

Release Date: October 16, 2026

Record Label: Lightning Rod Records

Producer: Jesse Daniel

Engineer: Andrija Tockic

Mixing: Andrija Tockic & Jesse Daniel

About Jesse Daniel

Jesse Daniel is a country singer-songwriter whose music draws on the traditions of classic country while reflecting the experiences and perspective of a modern independent artist. Through candid songwriting, a commitment to the genre's roots, and a distinctive musical voice, Daniel continues to explore the stories and emotions that make country music timeless.

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