Jesse Clegg & Msaki to Launch 15-Date U.S. Tour Jan. 19–Feb. 7

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South African singer-songwriters Jesse Clegg and Msaki will join forces for a 15-date U.S. tour in January and February 2027, bringing two distinctive voices from South Africa's contemporary music scene to audiences across America.

Kicking off January 19 in Nashville, the tour will travel through the Midwest, Northeast, and Southeast, with performances in Chicago, Detroit, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Boston, New York, Atlanta, and more. The run concludes February 7 at Eddie's Attic in Atlanta.

Both artists have built their careers around deeply personal songwriting, powerful live performances, and music that transcends borders. Together, Clegg and Msaki represent different yet complementary sides of South Africa's vibrant musical landscape, bringing their individual perspectives and creative identities to a shared American tour.

Clegg, a singer-songwriter whose work bridges rock, pop, and acoustic influences, has established himself as a distinctive voice in South African music. His songwriting combines emotional honesty with an expansive melodic sensibility, creating a sound that connects with audiences across generations.

Msaki is a celebrated South African singer-songwriter and composer known for her evocative voice, poetic lyricism, and genre-defying artistry. Her music moves fluidly between folk, soul, and contemporary African sounds, earning her recognition as one of the country's most compelling creative voices.

The upcoming tour offers American audiences an opportunity to experience both artists in an intimate live setting, where storytelling, musicianship, and the emotional connection between artist and audience take center stage.

The 15-date run will include performances at City Winery venues in Nashville, Philadelphia, Boston, and New York, along with respected listening rooms and independent music venues across the country.

Jesse Clegg & Msaki — 2027 U.S. Tour Dates:

Tuesday, January 19 — Nashville, TN — City Winery Lounge

Thursday, January 21 — Arlington Heights, IL (Chicago) — Hey Nonny

Friday, January 22 — Lake Orion, MI (Detroit) — 20 Front Street

Saturday, January 23 — Indianapolis, IN — LoFi

Sunday, January 24 — Columbus, OH — Rumba Cafe

Tuesday, January 26 — Pittsburgh, PA — Club Cafe

Thursday, January 28 — Vienna, VA (Washington, D.C.) — Jammin Java

Friday, January 29 — Philadelphia, PA — City Winery Loft

Saturday, January 30 — Boston, MA — City Winery Haymarket

Sunday, January 31 — New York, NY — City Winery Loft

Tuesday, February 2 — Richmond, VA — Tin Pan

Wednesday, February 3 — Carrboro, NC — Cat's Cradle Back Room

Friday, February 5 — Charlotte, NC — Evening Muse

Saturday, February 6 — Asheville, NC — Revival

Sunday, February 7 — Atlanta, GA — Eddie's Attic

Tickets and additional information: To be announced.









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