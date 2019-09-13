Jeremy Ivey Releases Debut Album

Nashville-based storyteller Jeremy Ivey has released his debut album The Dream and the Dreamer today. Ivey has operated in the background for years, initially performing in bands like Secret Handshake and country-soul group Buffalo Clover with his wife, celebrated country-rock luminary Margo Price. But now, at 40, Ivey is ready to take a much-deserved step into the spotlight. Ivey recently sat down with Rolling Stone to chat about his early 40's ambitions, being adopted and recently listening to Springsteen's Greetings From Asbury Park, N.J.for the first time.



"I want to prove that you can be in your 40s and be at the peak of your creativity," he says. "Not a has-been, but as an 'is-being.'" Recorded in a "little bitty house studio" in Nashville and produced by Price, the nine-song album hosts a collection of homespun, deeply introspective tracks. Ivey, who writes prolifically and ideally wants to release an album a year, cites everyone from the Beatles to Neil Young, Leonard Cohen, and Bob Dylan as influences.

"I wrote The Dream and the Dreamer in my sleep," comments Ivey. "[Margo and I] were in Mexico. We both passed out kind of early and I woke up in the night and I had this dream about these two characters. One of them was a glowing green ball and the other one was a figure. The dream is a green ball and a figure was the dreamer... And then it turned out that it was a story is about America, and that the dream was the American dream. The dreamer was the exodus from England to find a new place."



Meanwhile, Ivey is invested in his own version of the American Dream-specifically, offering up a melting pot of genres, ideas, and stories. "The best thing I could say is that I'm trying to fill the holes that I can see in the scene," he says. "Whether it be Americana or country or rock or whatever. There's a certain type of song that isn't being written."



This week Ivey has made multiple appearances at Nashville's AMERICANAFEST 2019 and tonight he will be doing an in-store performance and signing at Grimey's Records at 6 PM CT. He will also head out on a nationwide tour with Ian Noe on September 26; all upcoming dates are listed below.

TOUR DATES

9/13 - Nashville, TN - Grimey's New and Pre-Loved Music

9/26 - Louisville, KY - Zanzabar ^

9/27 - Columbus, OH - Donato's Basement ^

9/28 - Ann Arbor, MI - Blind Pig ^

9/29 - Toronto, Canada - The Drake Underground ^

10/1 - Allston, MA - Great Scott ^

10/3 - New York, NY - Rockwood Music Hall Stage 2 ^

10/4 - Philadelphia, PA - MilkBoy Philadelphia ^

10/5 - Washington DC - Songbyrd Music House ^

10/8 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre ^

10/10 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In ^

10/11 - St. Louis, MO - Blueberry Hill ^

10/12 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room ^

10/16 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry ^

10/17 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry ^

10/18 - Davenport, IA - Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel ^

10/19 - Chicago, IL - Sleeping Village ^

10/24 - Macon, GA - Creek Stage at The Rookery ^

10/25 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl ^

10/26 - Asheville, NC - Ambrose West ^



^ with Ian Noe





