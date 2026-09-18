Jenny JAM Releases Soul-Pop Single 'Toy Proof'
The track appears on her debut album TRAINS, PLANES AND AIRPORTS, recorded with Grammy and Emmy Award-winning producers.
London-born, Los Angeles-based soul-pop artist Jenny JAM has released a new single titled 'Toy Proof,' which appears on her debut album TRAINS, PLANES AND AIRPORTS.
The song is a deeply personal track about heartbreak during an already devastating period in the artist's life. The relationship ended just as her mother's leukemia returned, leading her to return to the UK to become her mother's full-time caregiver following a bone marrow transplant. The song reflects on self-delusion, disappointment, and recognizing that the relationship may never have been what she believed it was. 'Toy Proof' is a story of resilience, about rising from the ashes, breaking free from people who emotionally drain you, and refusing to accept being treated badly.
Jenny JAM has built a fervent fanbase around the globe. She has performed at New York's Freedom Tower for the 20th anniversary of 9/11, sang at Dubai's Fashion Week and performed at NASA's Kennedy Space Center.
https://open.spotify.com/track/42OnUtNZMYpbVoyjPEx17m'si=43c35c4166ec43d7
About Jenny JAM
London-born, Los Angeles-based soul-pop artist Jenny JAM crafts music that turns pain into empowerment and vulnerability into strength. With a signature blend of soul, pop, Jazz, and classic rock influences, her sound carries both grit and grace, a reflection of her life's journey from the stages of London's musical theatre scene to recording studios across the world. Her deeply personal songwriting encourages listeners to believe in themselves through hardship, a message that has resonated with audiences globally.
Jenny's debut album, TRAINS, PLANES AND AIRPORTS, is a fitting name for an artist whose life is in constant motion. The record spans continents, collaborators, and emotional landscapes, recorded in Los Angeles, Delaware, and Birmingham, UK, and featuring Grammy and Emmy Award-winning producers Herb Middleton (Mary J. Blige, Al Green), Ikuma Matsuda, and 5am. The collection includes the breakout singles 'Prove Who' and 'Better Than You,' the former recorded on Frank Sinatra's iconic microphone at Capitol Records and later featured on a billboard in Times Square and in the British gangster film Bermondsey Tales. 'Better Than You,' a raw anthem about surviving abuse and reclaiming power, climbed to #33 on the U.S. Mediabase charts and earned acclaim from outlets like Earmilk and PopDust.
Known for her soul-drenched vocal tone and dynamic emotional range, Jenny JAM delivers each lyric with equal parts fire and fragility. Her voice, honeyed, powerful, and effortlessly expressive, evokes the timelessness of classic soul while carrying a modern edge that's entirely her own. Whether soaring through a heartbreak ballad or grooving on an upbeat anthem, her vocals anchor the listener in authenticity and heart.
'Toy Proof' is a deeply personal song about heartbreak during an already devastating period in the artist's life. The relationship ended just as her mother's leukemia returned, leading her to return to the UK to become her mother's full-time caregiver following a bone marrow transplant. The breakup forced her to confront the painful realization that someone she believed loved her deeply was unwilling to stand by her during one of the darkest moments of her life. The song reflects on self-delusion, disappointment, and recognizing that the relationship may never have been what she believed it was. Ultimately, 'Toy Proof' becomes a story of resilience, about rising from the ashes, breaking free from people who emotionally drain you, and refusing to accept being treated badly.
Throughout TRAINS, PLANES AND AIRPORTS, Jenny JAM channels lived experiences into songs that traverse heartbreak, healing, and hope. From the poignant 'Toy Proof,' to the playful, reggae-inflected 'Friendzoned,' penned on a Hampstead rooftop during Glastonbury Festival, each track captures a moment in motion, written on planes, buses, and trains across the globe. 'No matter how dark the story, there's always a positive twist,' Jenny explains. 'It's about rising above whatever life throws your way.'
Jenny's artistry reflects a mosaic of influences, from the honest lyricism of Amy Winehouse and the soulful classicism of Fleetwood Mac, to the British rock energy of The Beatles and The Rolling Stones. A trained vocalist and self-taught pianist who speaks multiple languages, Jenny brings both discipline and spontaneity to her craft. Her background in musical theatre, acting, and film production (under her legal name Jennifer Moxham) adds a cinematic dimension to her music. She has acted alongside acclaimed talent and produced films including Bermondsey Tales, where her song 'Prove Who' was sync-licensed.
Jenny JAM has found success building a fervent fan base around the globe. Her dynamic live show has captivated audiences worldwide. She has performed her original song 'Eternal Love' at the top of New York's Freedom Tower for the 20th anniversary of 9/11, sang at Dubai's Fashion Week and performed at NASA's Kennedy Space Center. Whether on stage, on screen, or in transit between worlds, Jenny JAM continues to prove who she is: a fearless storyteller transforming her journey into art that uplifts, inspires, and connects.
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