Jenny JAM Releases Soul-Pop Single 'Toy Proof'

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

London-born, Los Angeles-based soul-pop artist Jenny JAM has released a new single titled 'Toy Proof,' which appears on her debut album TRAINS, PLANES AND AIRPORTS.

The song is a deeply personal track about heartbreak during an already devastating period in the artist's life. The relationship ended just as her mother's leukemia returned, leading her to return to the UK to become her mother's full-time caregiver following a bone marrow transplant. The song reflects on self-delusion, disappointment, and recognizing that the relationship may never have been what she believed it was. 'Toy Proof' is a story of resilience, about rising from the ashes, breaking free from people who emotionally drain you, and refusing to accept being treated badly.

Jenny JAM has built a fervent fanbase around the globe. She has performed at New York's Freedom Tower for the 20th anniversary of 9/11, sang at Dubai's Fashion Week and performed at NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

https://open.spotify.com/track/42OnUtNZMYpbVoyjPEx17m'si=43c35c4166ec43d7

About Jenny JAM

London-born, Los Angeles-based soul-pop artist Jenny JAM crafts music that turns pain into empowerment and vulnerability into strength. With a signature blend of soul, pop, Jazz, and classic rock influences, her sound carries both grit and grace, a reflection of her life's journey from the stages of London's musical theatre scene to recording studios across the world. Her deeply personal songwriting encourages listeners to believe in themselves through hardship, a message that has resonated with audiences globally.

Jenny's debut album, TRAINS, PLANES AND AIRPORTS, is a fitting name for an artist whose life is in constant motion. The record spans continents, collaborators, and emotional landscapes, recorded in Los Angeles, Delaware, and Birmingham, UK, and featuring Grammy and Emmy Award-winning producers Herb Middleton (Mary J. Blige, Al Green), Ikuma Matsuda, and 5am. The collection includes the breakout singles 'Prove Who' and 'Better Than You,' the former recorded on Frank Sinatra's iconic microphone at Capitol Records and later featured on a billboard in Times Square and in the British gangster film Bermondsey Tales. 'Better Than You,' a raw anthem about surviving abuse and reclaiming power, climbed to #33 on the U.S. Mediabase charts and earned acclaim from outlets like Earmilk and PopDust.

Known for her soul-drenched vocal tone and dynamic emotional range, Jenny JAM delivers each lyric with equal parts fire and fragility. Her voice, honeyed, powerful, and effortlessly expressive, evokes the timelessness of classic soul while carrying a modern edge that's entirely her own. Whether soaring through a heartbreak ballad or grooving on an upbeat anthem, her vocals anchor the listener in authenticity and heart.

'Toy Proof' is a deeply personal song about heartbreak during an already devastating period in the artist's life. The relationship ended just as her mother's leukemia returned, leading her to return to the UK to become her mother's full-time caregiver following a bone marrow transplant. The breakup forced her to confront the painful realization that someone she believed loved her deeply was unwilling to stand by her during one of the darkest moments of her life. The song reflects on self-delusion, disappointment, and recognizing that the relationship may never have been what she believed it was. Ultimately, 'Toy Proof' becomes a story of resilience, about rising from the ashes, breaking free from people who emotionally drain you, and refusing to accept being treated badly.

Throughout TRAINS, PLANES AND AIRPORTS, Jenny JAM channels lived experiences into songs that traverse heartbreak, healing, and hope. From the poignant 'Toy Proof,' to the playful, reggae-inflected 'Friendzoned,' penned on a Hampstead rooftop during Glastonbury Festival, each track captures a moment in motion, written on planes, buses, and trains across the globe. 'No matter how dark the story, there's always a positive twist,' Jenny explains. 'It's about rising above whatever life throws your way.'

Jenny's artistry reflects a mosaic of influences, from the honest lyricism of Amy Winehouse and the soulful classicism of Fleetwood Mac, to the British rock energy of The Beatles and The Rolling Stones. A trained vocalist and self-taught pianist who speaks multiple languages, Jenny brings both discipline and spontaneity to her craft. Her background in musical theatre, acting, and film production (under her legal name Jennifer Moxham) adds a cinematic dimension to her music. She has acted alongside acclaimed talent and produced films including Bermondsey Tales, where her song 'Prove Who' was sync-licensed.

Jenny JAM has found success building a fervent fan base around the globe. Her dynamic live show has captivated audiences worldwide. She has performed her original song 'Eternal Love' at the top of New York's Freedom Tower for the 20th anniversary of 9/11, sang at Dubai's Fashion Week and performed at NASA's Kennedy Space Center. Whether on stage, on screen, or in transit between worlds, Jenny JAM continues to prove who she is: a fearless storyteller transforming her journey into art that uplifts, inspires, and connects.

Website

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 43 Days 16 Hrs 17 Min 24 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link