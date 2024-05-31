Jennifer Lopez Cancels Summer Tour to 'Be With Her Children, Family and Close Friends'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Jennifer Lopez announced today that she will no longer be embarking on her summer tour, effectively canceling all 30 shows. This follows a previous cancellation of seven dates in March. In support of her new album, This is Me...Now, the tour would have been her first North American tour in five years.

On the tour website, Lopez said that she is "completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down." She added that she "wouldn't do this if I didn't feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again."

Another message on the website clarifies that "Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends."

Tickets purchased through Ticketmaster will automatically be refunded.

Lopez recently completed her part on the upcoming film adaptation of Kander and Ebb's Tony-award-winning musical Kiss of the Spider Woman. She recently told Variety that Kander, now 97 years old, was involved with the project.

In the film, Lopez stars alongside Diego Luna and Tonatiuh who play Valentin Arrequi and Luis Molina, respectively. The film is written and directed by Bill Condon, who previously helmed Dreamgirls, two of the Twilight films, and Disney's live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast.

Winner of seven 1993 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Kiss of the Spider Woman, based on the novel by Manuel Puig, explores the complex relationship between two men caged together in a Latin American prison for very different reasons.

Valentin dreams of his girlfriend and the political revolution he once led, while Molina, a gay window-dresser, spins a fantastic yarn of romance and intrigue about Aurora, a B-Movie actress. When the Spider Woman comes to glorious musical life, Kiss of the Spider Woman casts a spell that is breathtaking, heartfelt, and profound.

The musical has a book by Terrence McNally, with music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

Comments