Jenna Raine Releases JEANS, BOYS & JESUS (DELUXE)

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Emerging singer-songwriter Jenna Raine has released her 17-track deluxe album, Jeans, Boys & Jesus (Deluxe), available now. Expanding on her debut album released earlier this year, Raine delivers five brand new songs including 'I See What You're Saying,' 'Wish You The Best,' 'Splinters,' 'A Lot Like Breaking Up' and 'He Loves Me.' The light-hearted additions continue to build on the story of who Raine is and the life lessons she has learned along the way.

'The deluxe shares a little more of my perspective on life that I haven't gotten to share with you guys yet,' said Raine. 'The JBJ era wouldn't feel complete without these songs. I've waited YEARS to release some of them, and it means so much to finally let them be yours. I can't wait for you to hear this side of me!'

Raine gave listeners a glimpse into the deluxe with 'I See What You're Saying' last month. Written by Raine with Jimmy Robbins, Ben Williams and Jack Riley, the track finds her imagining a future with her better half, dreaming of all the life they have yet to build together. Raine moves on to better things in the sassy anthem, 'Wish You The Best,' before slowing things down in 'Splinters,' a reflection on the growing pains that come with getting older. The singer-songwriter closes out the deluxe with the stirring 'A Lot Like Breaking Up' and shares a powerful expression of faith in 'He Loves Me.'

Raine's debut record, Jeans, Boys & Jesus, soundtracks life at 22 years old, sharing messages of faith, love, heartbreak, friendship, chasing dreams and growing up with the simple joys of girlhood at the heart of every song. Ones To Watch notes, 'all of the tracks are seamlessly tied together with hope for the future,' and 'every song on the record brings you into a space where joy and being grateful for this moment in time take center stage.' Sweety High shares that the project is 'driven by Jenna's signature warmth, confidence and vulnerability,' while Celeb Secrets praises its 'sound that feels warm, lived-in and a little more timeless than your average pop release.'

The rising songstress continues to share her new music on the Jeans, Boys & Jesus Tour throughout the fall, with 12 more cities to go nationwide and across Europe and the U.K., including an already sold-out show in Los Angeles. Few tickets remain for the tour and are on sale now at jennaraine.com.

Raine has garnered more than 480M global streams to date as she continues to grow her devoted fanbase. Keep up with her upcoming announcements at jennaraine.com and on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

Jeans, Boys & Jesus (Deluxe) Tracklist

1. 'Too Late, Too Late' (Jenna Simmons, Sophia Brenan, Jack Riley)

2. 'It Takes A Village' (Jenna Simmons, Sasha Sloan, Nate Ferraro, Couros)

3. 'Jeans, Boys & Jesus' (Jenna Simmons, Emily Landis, Ashley Kutcher, Jack Riley)

4. 'Guilty As Charged' (Jenna Simmons, Sophia Brenan, Matt Hall, Couros)

5. 'Off The Market' (Jenna Simmons, Steph Jones, Jack Riley)

6. 'Boy Friend' (Jenna Simmons, Morgan Nagler, Jack Riley)

7. 'Used To Pray' (Jenna Simmons, Steph Jones, Emily Weisband, Jack Riley)

8. 'Talk Of The Town' (Jenna Simmons, Sophia Brenan, Jack Riley)

9. 'What He's Not' (Jenna Simmons, Trannie Stevens, Jack Riley)

10. 'God Made Him' (Jenna Simmons, Jimmy Robbins, Jack Riley)

11. 'What Would I Say?' (Jenna Simmons, Jason Ingram, Jack Riley)

12. 'So Far, So Good' (Jenna Simmons, Jimmy Robbins, Ava Suppelsa, Jack Riley)

13. 'Wish You The Best' (Jenna Simmons, Alna Hofmeyr, Keith Sorrells, Oscar Linnander, Warren Felder)

14. 'Splinters' (Jenna Simmons, Austin Bianco, Colton Venner, Conner Moye, Jack Riley, Zachary Knowles)

15. 'I See What You're Saying' (Jenna Simmons, Jimmy Robbins, Ben Williams and Jack Riley)

16. 'A Lot Like Breaking Up' (Jenna Simmons, Emily Weisband, Jack Riley, Jimmy Robbins)

17. 'He Loves Me' (Jenna Simmons, Jack Riley, Jason Ingram)

Jeans, Boys & Jesus Tour Upcoming Dates

Oct. 18, 2026 in San Francisco, Calif. at Brick & Mortar Music Hall#

Oct. 20, 2026 in Los Angeles, Calif. at The Echo#

Oct. 21, 2026 in San Diego, Calif. at House of Blues San Diego#

Nov. 9, 2026 in Berlin, DE at Maschinenhaus

Nov. 11, 2026 in Antwerp, BE at Kavka Oudaan

Nov. 12, 2026 in Amsterdam, NL at Melkweg

Nov. 13, 2026 in Paris, FR at Barbour Sauvage

Nov. 15, 2026 in Cologne, DE at Garagen Club Köln

Nov. 17, 2026 in Manchester, UK at YES - Pink Room

Nov. 19, 2026 in Glasgow, UK at Oran Mor

Nov. 21, 2026 in Birmingham, UK at O2 Institute3

Nov. 24, 2026 in London, UK at O2 Academy Islington

# support from Zoe Levert

About Jenna Raine

Jenna Raine's songs brim with hope, heart and wide-eyed wonder. The Dallas-born singer-songwriter turns life's little lessons, moments of bliss and unforgettable memories into the kind of pop music you've got to sing with the windows down. She's tallied more than 480M total streams to date, fueled by early hits like 'It Is What It Is' and her breakout smash 'see you later (ten years).' The viral favorite, which exploded on TikTok and helped earn her a deal with Warner Records, first appeared on her major-label debut EP see you later — a project filled with hope, growth and a bright-side view of heartbreak. Jenna's breakthrough success has included performances at the 2023 MTV VMAs Block Party, recognition from Rolling Stone, Billboard and V Magazine, as well as two Girls' Life Magazine covers. She has collaborated with artists including Joshua Bassett ('Don't Let Me Down') and Aodhán King ('Still Worthy'), and supported David Kushner on his European tour earlier this year — all while continuing to expand her sound with her Only Started Growing EP featuring the viral hit 'Roses.' Jenna closed out 2025 with the release of 'Just 15' and 'Talk of the Town,' alongside supporting Avery Anna on her The Let Go Letters Tour.

Raine unveils her next musical chapter with her 12-track debut album, Jeans, Boys & Jesus, out now, showcasing her signature blend of heartfelt storytelling, unforgettable hooks and resilient optimism. Jeans, Boys & Jesus (Deluxe), out now, introduces five additional tracks to the debut. She's taking her new music on the road this fall, visiting 33 cities on her headlining Jeans, Boys & Jesus Tour.

Photo Credit: Summer Schantz



Photo Credit: Summer Schantz

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 15 Days 12 Hrs 33 Min 40 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me