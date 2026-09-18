Ava Liv Mabry Releases New Song 'Audrey' on Blue Highway Records

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Newly signed singer-songwriter Ava Liv Mabry has unveiled her first song with Blue Highway Records, titled 'Audrey.' With the Audrey Hepburn-inspired track, Mabry considers the heart of the girl beneath the glitz and glamour. Did America's darling ever miss being young and free? Did she reminisce about her former flames, too? Who was she when no one was looking? Wrapped in a bright, bubbly sound with buoyant rhythm, playful instrumentation and shimmering melodies, 'Audrey' explores those questions with wide-eyed curiosity.

This summer Mabry sold out her first-ever headline show at Cannery Hall, with people responding to an artist emerging with a startlingly unguarded perspective. Taking to the road as a support act for Jenna Raine and Jenna Davis, Mabry's storytelling and energy is headed for key markets including New York, Los Angeles, Dallas, Boston, Atlanta and more. For tickets and more information, visit avalivsmusic.com.

About Ava Liv Mabry

Ava Liv Mabry is the kind of artist who feels instantly familiar: a best friend, a big sister, the girl next door. She's a modern American sweetheart whose songs read like diary entries, soundtracking first loves, family traditions and hometown memories. Grounded in her faith and deeply connected to her roots, the Tennessee-based singer-songwriter grew up on gospel music, singing in her church choir before she began busking on the streets of Franklin at 13 years old. In 2024, she became the youngest-ever recipient of the Songwriters Hall of Fame's Abe Olman Scholarship for Songwriting Excellence, joining previous honorees including Lori McKenna, Jordan Davis, John Legend, Amy Allen and Emily Warren.

Early releases including 'Dreamboat,' 'Roman Empire,' 'Generations' and 'Five Year Plan' landed on coveted editorial playlists including Spotify's Fresh Finds and Apple Music's Breaking Singer-Songwriter, which established Mabry as an artist to watch. Resonating with listeners across the country as she tours alongside Jenna Raine and Jenna Davis, Mabry's music has already found homes on screen, with sync placements in Hallmark films including Missing The Boat, Villa Amore and Falling Together, as well as Netflix's Calabasas Confidential. With her new release 'Audrey' — her first since signing to Blue Highway Records — Mabry looks beyond the glitz and glamour of one of the world's most recognizable icons with admiration and wide-eyed curiosity. More new music is on the way showcasing Mabry's bright, melody-forward sound, infectious hooks and buoyant production with an organic, heart-first warmth that keeps her sharp, conversational storytelling front and center.

Photo Credit: Blue Highway Records



Photo Credit: Blue Highway Records

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