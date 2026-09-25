Jenna Raine to Release JEANS, BOYS & JESUS (DELUXE) Album

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Emerging singer-songwriter Jenna Raine has announced her 17-track deluxe album, Jeans, Boys & Jesus (Deluxe), out Friday, Oct. 16. Expanding on her debut album, released earlier this year on August 14, Raine introduces the first of five new songs set to appear on the deluxe edition with her latest single, 'I See What You're Saying,' out now. Written by Raine with Jimmy Robbins, Ben Williams and Jack Riley, the release finds Raine imagining her idea of forever with her better half, dreaming of the life they'll build together.

''I See What You're Saying' is a song I wrote about finding your forever,' shares Raine. 'I'm beyond excited to share this next chapter of life through my music. I hope y'all love this song as much as I loved writing it!'

Raine's debut record, Jeans, Boys & Jesus, soundtracks life at 22 years old, sharing messages of faith, love, heartbreak, friendship, chasing dreams and growing up with the simple joys of girlhood at the heart of every song. Ones To Watch notes, 'All of the tracks are seamlessly tied together with hope for the future,' and 'every song on the record brings you into a space where joy and being grateful for this moment in time take center stage.' Sweety High shares that the project is 'driven by Jenna's signature warmth, confidence and vulnerability,' while Celeb Secrets praises its 'sound that feels warm, lived-in and a little more timeless than your average pop release.'

The rising songstress continues to share her new music on the Jeans, Boys & Jesus Tour this fall, visiting 22 more cities nationwide and across Europe and the U.K., including upcoming stops in Chicago, Los Angeles, London and more. Tickets are on sale now at jennaraine.com.

Raine has garnered more than 480M global streams to date as she continues to grow her devoted following. Keep up with her upcoming announcements at jennaraine.com and on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

Jeans, Boys & Jesus Tour Upcoming Dates

Sept. 25, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pa. at World Cafe Live*

Sept. 27, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pa. at City Winery Pittsburgh*

Sept. 29, 2026 in Ferndale, Mich. at The Magic Bag#

Oct. 1, 2026 in Indianapolis, Ind. at Hoosier Dome#

Oct. 4, 2026 in Chicago, Ill. at Chop Shop#

Oct. 7, 2026 in Des Moines, Iowa at xBk Live#

Oct. 9, 2026 in Denver, Colo. at Lost Lake#

Oct. 11, 2026 in Salt Lake City, Utah at Soundwell#

Oct. 13, 2026 in Portland, Ore. at Holocene#

Oct. 14, 2026 in Seattle, Wash. at Neumos - Barboza#

Oct. 18, 2026 in San Francisco, Calif. at Brick & Mortar Music Hall#

Oct. 20, 2026 in Los Angeles, Calif. at The Echo#

Oct. 21, 2026 in San Diego, Calif. at House of Blues San Diego#

Nov. 9, 2026 in Berlin, DE at Maschinenhaus

Nov. 11, 2026 in Antwerp, BE at Kavka Oudaan

Nov. 12, 2026 in Amsterdam, NL at Melkweg

Nov. 13, 2026 in Paris, FR at Barbour Sauvage

Nov. 15, 2026 in Cologne, DE at Garagen Club Köln

Nov. 17, 2026 in Manchester, UK at YES - Pink Room

Nov. 19, 2026 in Glasgow, UK at Oran Mor

Nov. 21, 2026 in Birmingham, UK at O2 Institute3

Nov. 24, 2026 in London, UK at O2 Academy Islington

*support from Ava Liv Mabry

#support from Zoe Levert

About Jenna Raine

Jenna Raine's songs brim with hope, heart and wide-eyed wonder. The Dallas-born singer-songwriter turns life's little lessons, moments of bliss and unforgettable memories into the kind of pop music you've got to sing with the windows down. She's tallied more than 480M total streams to date, fueled by early hits like 'It Is What It Is' and her breakout smash 'see you later (ten years).' The viral favorite, which exploded on TikTok and helped earn her a deal with Warner Records, first appeared on her major-label debut EP see you later — a project filled with hope, growth and a bright-side view of heartbreak. Jenna's breakthrough success has included performances at the 2023 MTV VMAs Block Party, recognition from Rolling Stone, Billboard and V Magazine, as well as two Girls' Life Magazine covers. She has collaborated with artists including Joshua Bassett ('Don't Let Me Down') and Aodhán King ('Still Worthy'), and supported David Kushner on his European tour earlier this year — all while continuing to expand her sound with her Only Started Growing EP featuring the viral hit 'Roses.' Jenna closed out 2025 with the release of 'Just 15' and 'Talk of the Town,' alongside supporting Avery Anna on her The Let Go Letters Tour.

Raine unveiled her next musical chapter with her 12-track debut album, Jeans, Boys & Jesus, out now, showcasing her signature blend of heartfelt storytelling, unforgettable hooks and resilient optimism. Jeans, Boys & Jesus (Deluxe) arrives Friday, Oct. 16, introducing five additional tracks to the debut. She'll take her new music on the road this fall, visiting 33 cities on her headlining Jeans, Boys & Jesus Tour.

Photo Credit: Summer Schantz



Photo Credit: Summer Schantz

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