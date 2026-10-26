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Jekalyn Carr and Anthony Brown to Perform at Miramar Cultural Center

The Grammy Award-winning artists will blend contemporary gospel with traditional elements at the venue in Miramar.

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Jekalyn Carr and Anthony Brown to Perform at Miramar Cultural Center

Grammy-nominated gospel artists Jekalyn Carr and Anthony Brown will unite for an evening of powerful praise and worship on Friday, November 20 at the Miramar Cultural Center. With chart-topping hits, soul-stirring performances, and messages of hope, the show is set to move hearts. The performance starts at 8pm.

The show is presented by the Miramar Cultural Center and hosted by Miramar Commissioner Avril Cherasard.

Grammy Award-winning Jekalyn Carr has become one of the top-selling independent recording artists in gospel music. Her accomplishments on the charts include Billboard No. 1 hits for radio singles, albums, and digital singles. Carr has had seven songs reach the Top 10. Some of her songs include 'You're Bigger,' 'Changing Your Story,' and 'I Know Who I Am.'

Anthony Brown's music has made an impact on the gospel music scene and blends contemporary gospel with traditional elements. Some of his songs include 'Worth,' 'I Will Be,' and 'Better Days'.

Event Details

The Miramar Cultural Center is located at 2400 Civic Center Place in Miramar. Tickets for the Friday, November 20 show start at $65. For tickets and more information visit MiramarCulturalCenter.org.

https://www.miramarculturalcenter.org/Events-directory/MCC-Presents-Jekalyn-Carr-and-Anthony-Brown

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