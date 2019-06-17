Jeff Beck Announces U.S. Tour Dates

Announced today, JEFF BECK will add five solo shows to his 2019 U.S. touring schedule. In addition to the previously announced appearances at the Crossroads Festival and a show at the Hollywood Bowl, where he will join his former band mate, Rod Stewart, BECK will now include Kansas City, Tulsa, Austin, San Antonio and Phoenix to his 2019 U.S. live dates. Tickets will go on-sale this Friday, June 21, with the exception of Phoenix which will be on sale on June 24.



Joining BECK on Crossroads as well as the five solo dates will be Vinnie Colaiuta on drums, Rhonda Smith on bass, Jimmy Hall on vocals and cellist Vanessa Freebairn-Smith. For the Hollywood Bowl show on Friday, September 27, BECK will join Rod Stewart, for a landmark reunion set on what will be their most in-depth concert in over 35 years.



Over the course of BECK's distinguished 50+ music career, he has earned an incredible 8 Grammy Awards, been ranked by Rolling Stone as one of the "100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time," and been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice - once as a member of the Yardbirds and again as a solo artist. In the summer of 2016, guitar virtuoso JEFF BECK celebrated his 5 decades of music with an extraordinary concert at the famous Hollywood Bowl. Jeff Beck: Live At The Hollywood Bowl is available now. Jeff is working on new music and looks to 2020 for release.



Visit JeffBeck.com for more information.



Jeff Beck on Tour:

September 17, Uptown Theater, Kansas City, MO

September 18, Brady Theater, Tulsa, OK

September 20, Crossroads Festival, Dallas, TX (with Eric Clapton + others)

September 21, Paramount Theatre, Austin, TX

September 22, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, San Antonio, TX

September 24, Celebrity Theatre, Phoenix, AZ. *

September 27, Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, CA (Jeff only with Rod Stewart)



*Phoenix Tickets On-Sale - Monday, June 24





