Jedd Hughes To Release Anticipated Album WEST On 8/30

Among nominations for ACM Guitarist of the Year and Americana Musician of the Year; touring with Emmylou Harris, Rodney Crowell, and Vince Gill; and playing on countless A-list Nashville recording sessions, Jedd Hughes has never lost focus on what he'd intended to do since he was an 8 year-old aspiring musician in Quorn, Australia; write and play his own music. WEST, Jedd Hughes's highly anticipated return to the spotlight, will be released on August 30. Self produced and mixed by Hughes, WEST runs the gamut of emotions through its dynamic ten song tracklist, drawing on a number of close friends' heavyweight musical talent as well as a stunning string quartet for more than half of the album. Hughes's songs are largely self-written and intimate, but a few co-writers are sprinkled throughout WEST, including the aforementioned Crowell, as well as Parker Milsap, Sarah Buxton, and the late, great Guy Clark.

Today, Billboard premiered Hughes's first single off of WEST, "Animal Eyes." Riddled with dramatic string arrangements, thick tremolo guitar, and pulsating drums, "Animal Eyes" is a glimpse into Hughes's personal reflection of darker times in his past, written over the course of six weeks in a dimly lit spare bedroom. "The idea came from a phone conversation with Rodney Crowell when he asked what I was up to, I said, 'Crawling out of the morning.' There's a song, he said." Billboard notes that the "stirring" lead single features "Hughes' whispered vocals alongside haunting string accompaniment and seductive electric guitar parts while he sings about trying to find himself." Read the full piece here

At the heart of WEST is a group of stories, told by an excellent storyteller. Hughes's masterful guitar playing is always present, as an accent, but never covering up a character or plot, allowing his tales to blossom and thrive. "I hope these stories in these songs resonate with people," Hughes says. "I hope people listen to it as a record and can see some of the things I saw."

For the remainder of the summer, and into fall, Hughes will be touring as part of Vince Gill's band and opening up each night with a set of his own music. For more information, please visit https://www.jeddhughes.com/

See Jedd Hughes On Tour with Vince Gill: August 7 - Knoxville, TN - Municipal Auditorium August 8 - Savannah, GA - Johnny Mercer Theater August 9 - Hiawassee, GA - Anderson Music Hall August 10 - Huntsville, AL - Von Braun Concert Hall August 14 - Davenport, IA - Adler Theatre August 15 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre At the Midland August 16 - Thackerville, OK - WinStar World Casino and Resort August 17 - Tulsa, OK - Margaritaville Casino August 21 - Interlochen, MI - Kresge Auditorium August 22 - Fort Wayne, IN - Foellinger Theatre August 23 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center at The Heights August 24 - Nashville, IN - Maple Leaf PAC September 12 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre September 13 - Minneapolis, MN - Orpheum Theatre September 14 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater September 15 - Columbus, OH - Palace Theatre October 9 - Lancaster, PA - American Music Theatre October 10 - Portland, ME - Merrill Auditorium October 11 - Providence, RI - The Vets October 12 - Baltimore, MD - The Lyric Opera House October 17 - Springfield, MO - Hammons Hall October 18 - Ames, IA - Stephens Auditorium October 19 - Green Bay, WI - Weidner Center for the Performing Arts October 20 - Springfield, IL - Sangamon Auditorium October 24 - Louisville, KY - Louisville Palace Theatre October 25 - Toledo, OH - Stranahan Theater & Great Hall October 26 - Erie, PA - Warner Theatre October 27 - Rochester, NY - Kodak Center November 1 - Pittsburgh, PA - Benedum Center for the Performing Center November 2 - Morristown, NJ - Mayo Performing Arts Center November 3 - Concord, NH - Capital Center In the summer of 2019, Jedd Hughes will release WEST, a years-anticipated solo album of his expansive, roots-anchored rock-and-roll. Hughes' easy tenor, smart songwriting, and masterful guitar playing transport listeners to dark corners, astral visions, desperation, and poignant recognition-all riding grooves born of sparse blues, classical drama, and rock grit. A long list of musical giants that jumps generations and artistic bents have long-since counted him as a trusted collaborator and inspiration, including Patty Loveless, Rodney Crowell, Emmylou Harris, Buddy Miller, Vince Gill, Ryan Bingham, Sarah Jarosz, the late Guy Clark, Jim Lauderdale, Brandy Clark, and more. With WEST, an exciting new chapter unfolds for an artist's artist who has taken his time and gotten it brilliantly right.





