Jean Deaux Releases New Single IMMACULATE With Self-Directed Video

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Chicago lyricist, singer-songwriter, and filmmaker Jean Deaux has returned with her first offering of the year, 'Immaculate,' produced by frequent collaborator and friend Blake Wright. Armed with heavy bars and a viciously smooth flow, Deaux cuts through the noise of online discourse and culture vultures with her pen front and center, setting the tone for reclamation while continuing to raise the bar as an emcee, daring anyone to meet her there.

'Immaculate' is Black expression in its rawest, most self-assured form. The accompanying self-directed visual pairs flashes of archival imagery honoring Black women artists with a shimmering Deaux amid the flames and ritual. Militantly focused as she carries her hometown on her back with every bar, she commands attention without forcing her delivery. The track is a challenge from an artist who quakes a room with a loud stillness extending beyond the mic, questioning how hip-hop is valued, who shapes its future, and how women central to its history are recognized.

Jean Deaux shares, 'Hip Hop is culture. It's a religion. It's resistance. It's history. One rich with desire for liberation, and the intimate inner workings of the divine feminine. It's time to start treating Hip Hop as such.'

A Black, queer Chicago native and self-directed creative, Deaux brings a singular perspective to music and film. Her journey began in spoken word and poetry before she sharpened her pen in Chicago's tight-knit hip-hop community. Standout guest appearances alongside Saba, Smino, Mick Jenkins, and Isaiah Rashad established her as one of the city's most sought-after voices and introduced listeners to a voice equally at home delivering confident bars or a confessional melody.

Across projects including Krash, Empathy, Most Wanted, HEAVY and nowhere, fast, Deaux has moved freely between rap, R&B, and alternative sounds while developing her work as a filmmaker and creative director. Her evolution has earned coverage from Pitchfork, Billboard, The Fader, Forbes, Hypebeast, XXL, Passion of The Weiss, and more, with NPR naming her an artist to watch and leading to collaborations with fellow Chicagoan Ravyn Lenae, Kehlani, Destin Conrad, Masego, Ambré, Mykki Blanco, TOKiMONSTA and more.

With 'Immaculate,' Jean Deaux brings her versatility to the forefront and proves that evolution and edge aren't mutually exclusive.

Photo Credit: Mia André



Photo Credit: Mia André

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