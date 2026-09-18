Dominic Fike Releases 'Small Town' From HOW TO QUIT SMOKING

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Dominic Fike has released 'Small Town,' the latest single off his forthcoming third album How To Quit Smoking, out October 9th. Fike is making this album, and its visuals, in an unconventional way: in real time, on the road. Between tour stops, he writes, records, films, and releases music from cities across North America, working wherever he can - hotel rooms, the tour bus, backstage before a show.

'Small Town' was shot in Detroit and Seattle, and released from Dallas, featuring vocals from rising artists Emma Ogier and Gabriel Jacoby (who flew in to help Fike finish the song between shows). Writing and recording on the road gives the songs a unique perspective, one that can only be found while making art out in the wild, as opposed to the confines of a studio. Inspiration comes from communities and each city's character, or characters, bleed into the songs.

Ogier not only joined Fike on the road to work on his new album but his team also shot a video for her own song 'Baby Don't Hurt Me'. Fike's stage became hers with Ogier performing the song in front of a live audience and capturing the moment on video.

Fans wanting to watch and connect with the making of the record can do so in real time via the Instagram account @separatestreet, with updates and developments being posted live as the album continues to evolve and take shape.

The How to Quit Smoking vinyl is available for pre-order.

The 'Comedy Tragedy Parody' Tour sees Fike perform a series of intentionally intimate headline shows this fall. The tour takes Fike across the US, performing for sold-out audiences in Atlanta, Detroit, Chicago, Austin, Las Vegas, and more before coming to a close with back-to-back performances in Los Angeles on September 29th and 30th.

This year has also seen 'Babydoll' have a resurgence after Fike started performing the song to Australian audiences at the end of last year. Originally released back in 2018, this year 'Babydoll' landed #1 on the Spotify Global and US charts, crossing 2 billion streams, and landed on the Billboard Hot 100 eight years after its release. Fike has also collaborated with Isaiah Rashad on 'CAMERAS,' Kenny Mason on 'FIND GOD,' and Ravyn Lenae on 'Reputation.'

Dominic Fike Tour Dates

9/22 - Moody Amphitheater - Austin, TX

9/24 - Revel Entertainment Center - Albuquerque, NM

9/26 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

9/29 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

9/30 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

Photo Credit: Jack Balaban



Photo Credit: Jack Balaban

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