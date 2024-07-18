Javon Jackson / Nikki Giovanni & Guest Nicole Zuraitis' JAVON AND NIKKI GO TO THE MOVIES Out Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tenor saxophonist Javon Jackson reunites with renowned poet, activist and educator Nikki Giovanni for a second extraordinary collaborationm Javon and Nikki Go to the Movies, due out August 23, 2024.

It was sheer serendipity that led to The Gospel According to Nikki Giovanni, the acclaimed 2022 collaboration between the influential poet and activist Nikki Giovanni and saxophonist/composer Javon Jackson. When Giovanni visited the University of Hartford’s Jackie McLean Institute of Jazz at Jackson’s invitation, she noticed that the background music in the auditorium was Steal Away, a 1994 album of hymns and spirituals by pianist Hank Jones and bassist Charlie Haden. Discovering a shared love of that music, the two decided to offer their own collection of favorite spirituals, curated by Giovanni and interpreted by Jackson and his gifted quartet.

The relationship between Giovanni and Jackson has only deepened in the years since that album’s release, and other shared passions have emerged. One of them, American cinema, is referenced in the title of their much-anticipated follow-up, Javon and Nikki Go to the Movies.

Due out August 23, 2024 via the saxophonist’s Solid Jackson imprint in a collaboration with Palmetto Records, the album offers another crop of Giovanni’s favorite songs – in this case, standards from the Great American Songbook, many of them originally composed for Hollywood classics. But the repertoire this time out draws from a broader range of sources, including three Jackson originals and one from the pen of one of his heroes, Sonny Rollins. The title ends up referring at least as much to the friendship and mutual respect shared by Giovanni and Jackson as it does to the music they’ve chosen to create together.

“When you go to see a film with someone, it's a real opportunity for intimate conversation and dialogue,” Jackson says. “Nikki and I have only known each other for four years now, but it seems like it’s been a lot longer. As our relationship has continued to grow, our approach to collaboration has evolved. I find that it's important to both of us to share the thoughts that are important to us, and we always welcome each other’s feedback or input. It’s developed in a way that's really humbling to me.”

On Javon and Nikki Go to the Movies, Jackson is once again joined by the stellar group that he’s worked with for more than a decade: pianist Jeremy Manasia, bassist David Williams and drummer McClenty Hunter. That band first appeared on Jackson’s 2018 album For You and its 2020 follow-up, Déjà Vu, then after The Gospel According to Nikki Giovanni reconvened for a portion of Jackson’s soundtrack to the documentary With Peter Bradley in 2023. Here they’re also joined by Grammy-winning vocalist Nicole Zuraitis and, on three captivating cuts, by the poet herself.

Both because of the nature of the original project and because it was recorded at the height of the pandemic, Giovanni’s contributions to The Gospel According to Nikki Giovanni were largely conceptual. She contributed vocals for the ballad “Night Song,” and political scientist and podcast host Christina Greer recited Giovanni’s poem “A Very Simple Wish” over the quartet’s rendition of “Wade in the Water.” But that was the extent of Giovanni’s aural and textual presence on the session.

That’s all changed with Javon and Nikki Go to the Movies. The album commences with the quartet alone, revisiting the title track from Jackson’s Betty Carter-produced Blue Note debut When the Time is Right for the first time since its release in 1994. Then the band eases into a bossa nova-flavored version of the Kurt Weill/Ogden Nash classic “Speak Low,” written for the 1943 Broadway musical One Touch of Venus and performed in its 1948 movie adaptation by Dick Haymes and Ava Gardner (with dubbed vocals by Eileen Wilson). Midway through, accompanied by Manasia’s tender piano solo, Giovanni makes her first appearance – not, as with “Night Song,” as a singer, but reciting her own provocative poem “That Day,” its words a bold refutation of the original lyrics’ urged discretion.

Giovanni couples two separate poems to pair with the quartet’s “Poinciana”-like take on “Love is a Many Splendored Thing.” The erotic nature of food and cooking becomes one of those splendors in “Still Life With Apron,” while “I Exist” ruminates on the poet’s omnipresence in her lover’s imagination. Finally, Jackson’s funky “Have You Heard,” originally recorded with Dr. Lonnie Smith on the 2004 album of the same name, graced now by Giovanni’s reading of “Vegetable Soup,” a meditation on the fear of aging that name-checks a number of jazz greats, including Miles, Trane and Monk. Jackson pays homage to one of their peers, the still living legend Sonny Rollins, with the Saxophone Colossus’ “Valse Hot.”

Nicole Zuraitis brings her compelling vocals to an exhilarated “How About You” (introduced by Judy Garland and Mickey Rooney in Babes on Broadway); a smoldering “I Belong to You” (from the obscure 1955 Kirk Douglas car-racing drama The Racers) and a wistful “The Folks Who Live on the Hill” (sung by Irene Dunne in 1937’s High, Wide and Handsome but immortalized by Peggy Lee), an ideal pairing with the similarly mature reflection of “Have You Heard/Vegetable Soup.”

The album is rounded out by the quartet’s yearning interpretation of “The Nearness of You” (intended for a never-produced film called Romance in the Rough) and the scintillating “Theme For Nikki,” Jackson’s tribute to his collaborator, pointedly written as a minor blues. “Nikki is loving, soulful and unapologetically herself,” the saxophonist explains. “I don’t care if it’s being played by John Lee Hooker or John Coltrane or Bob Dylan, the blues is always unapologetic. And that captures what Nikki is all about.”

