Jauz Links Up with Dubloadz on New Single 'Super Hott'

US artists Jauz and Dubloadz have joined forces on new single 'Super Hott', out now via Bite This.

Listen below!



Showcasing both producer's energetic production styles, 'Super Hott' is the lead track off Dubloadz forthcoming Dubloadz Presents: Houseloadz Vol. 1 EP, coming out on December 13th via Jauz's imprint Bite This!.



Additionally, 'Super Hott' precedes Jauz's upcoming Australia and New Zealand tour next month. Kicking off at Adelaide's HQ venue on 27th December, Jauz will play at club venues across the country as well as making eagerly anticipated appearances at Wildlands and Rhythm & Vines festivals. The US producer will be ringing in the new year at Sydney's Field Day on New Year's Day.



Jauz will return to home soil to embark on 'The Dangerous Waters' tour in January. Spanning over 35 dates, Jauz will introduce a brand-new production called The Fin and will be joined by opening acts Habstrakt and Drezo for the length of the tour.



Having one of the most viral moments at Coachella earlier this year with his Baby Shark Remix, Jauz is earning worldwide recognition for his talent as both a producer and DJ. He has had a prolific year touring across the world with performances at Tomorrowland, Parookaville, EDC Japan, Ultra Music Festival and Coachella. Releasing his compilation, This Is Off The Deep End earlier this year, Jauz continues to release noteworthy music and break boundaries with his sound.



Dubloadz has turned dubstep upside down since his emergence on the scene. His sharp and hard-hitting 'Savage Wonk' style boasts some serious musicianship and quickly grabbed the attention of many electronic music's power players. With three world tours under his belt, Dubloadz' music has quickly spread across the planet, with his high-energy sets showing great attention to detail and covering a spectrum influenced by everything from hip-hop and funk to hardcore and metal.



Jauz & Dubloadz's collaboration 'Super Hott' is out now.

Jauz - Upcoming Tour Dates 2019 / 2020



DEC 27 - HQ - ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA

DEC 28 - WILDLANDS FESTIVAL - BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA

DEC 28 - THE MET - FORTITUDE VALLEY, AUSTRALIA

DEC 29 - FLNDRS - TOWNSVILLE, AUSTRALIA

DEC 31 - RHYTHM & VINES FESTIVALl - GISBORNE, NEW ZEALAND

JAN 1 - ORIGIN NYE - PERTH, AUSTRALIA

JAN 1 - FIELD DAY - SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA

JAN 18 - WAMU THEATER - SEATTLE, WA

JAN 22 - GARFINKELS - WHISTLER, CANADA

JAN 23 - DISTRIKT - VICTORIA, CANADA

JAN 24 - SAPPHIRE - KELOWNA, CANADA

JAN 25 - COMMODORE - VANCOUVER, CANADA

JAN 28 - KNITTING FACTORY - SPOKANE, WA

JAN 29 - REVOLUTION - BOISE, ID

JAN 30 - MCDONALD THEATRE - EUGENE, OR

JAN 31 - SENATOR THEATRE - CHICO, CA

FEB 1 - BILL GRAHAM CIVIC AUDITORIUM - SAN FRANCISCO, CA

FEB 2 - THE CATALYST - SANTA CRUZ, CA

FEB 4 - ACE OF SPADES - SACRAMENTO, CA

FEB 5 - FREMONT - SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA

FEB 6 - RAINBOW BALLROOM - FRESNO, CA

FEB 7 - SHRINE EXPO HALL - LOS ANGELES, CA

FEB 8 - OBSERVATORY - SAN DIEGO, CA

FEB 9 - OBSERVATORY - SANTA ANA, CA

FEB 15 - MISSION BALLROOM - DENVER, CO

FEB 18 - FARMERS MARKET - OKLAHOMA, OK

FEB 20 - STEREO LIVE - HOUSTON, TX

FEB 21 - SOUTHSIDE BALLROOM - DALLAS, TX

FEB 22 - STUBBS - AUSTIN, TX

FEB 23 - REPUBLIC - NEW ORLEANS, LA

FEB 25 - DELUXE - INDIANAPOLIS, IN

FEB 26 - MAJESTIC - DETROIT, MI

FEB 27 - TURNER HALL - MILWAUKEE, WI

FEB 28 - THE ARMORY - MINNEAPOLIS, MN

FEB 29 - ARAGON BALLROOM - CHICAGO, IL

MARCH 5 - RIVERWORKS - BUFFALO, NY

MARCH 6 - REBEL - TORONTO, ON

MARCH 7 - MTELUS - MONTREAL, QC

MARCH 10 - HOUSE OF BLUES - CLEVELAND, OH

MARCH 11 - THEATRE OF LIVING ARTS - PHILADELPHIA, PA

MARCH 12 - ROXIAN - PITTSBURGH, PA

MARCH 13 - HOUSE OF BLUES - BOSTON, MA

MARCH 14 - GREAT HALL AT AVANT GARDNER - BROOKLYN, NY





