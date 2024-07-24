Jane's Addiction Release First Single From Original Band Members in 34 Years

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



For the first time in over three decades, the original line-up, vocalist Perry Farrell, guitarist Dave Navarro, drummer Stephen Perkins, and bassist Eric Avery of Jane’s Addiction have reunited to release the new studio single, “Imminent Redemption”, available now across all digital streaming platforms.

Recorded at Sweetzwerland Studios in Hollywood, CA, the high energy, rock-infused single feels like an instant classic from the rock legends, though distinctly current, breathing fresh air into a new chapter of Jane’s Addiction.

“It is different this time,” says the band. “To have everyone back together, releasing new music. It’s time. Welcome to the next chapter of Jane’s Addiction. ‘Imminent Redemption’ is only the beginning.”

After reuniting for the first time in 14 years to perform an intimate show in London, Jane’s Addiction, with their original band members, and Love & Rockets, with additional tour support from CRAWLERS, announced they will hit the road for their 2024 co-headline tour. Produced by Live Nation, the 23-city tour kicks off on August 9 at Fontainebleau Las Vegas making stops across North America in Los Angeles, New York, Toronto, and more before wrapping up in St. Louis at Evolution Festival on September 29.

Tickets are available at LiveNation.com. The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for Jane’s Addiction fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, an exclusive autographed tour poster by Jane’s Addiction, specially designed VIP gift items & more.

JANE’S ADDICTION AND LOVE AND ROCKETS 2024 TOUR DATES:

Aug 09 — Las Vegas, NV — Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Aug 11 — San Diego, CA — Park at the Park Petco Park

Aug 13 — Los Angeles, CA — YouTube Theater

Aug 15 — Phoenix, AZ — Arizona Financial Theatre

Aug 18 — Irving, TX — The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Aug 19 — Houston, TX — 713 Music Hall

Aug 21 — Rogers, AR — Walmart AMP

Aug 23 — Durant, OK — Choctaw Grand Theater

Aug 25 — New Orleans, LA — The Fillmore

Aug 27 — Jacksonville, FL — Daily's Place

Aug 29 — Tampa, FL — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug 31 — Hollywood, FL — Hard Rock Live

Sep 03 — Raleigh, NC — Red Hat Amphitheater

Sep 05 — Portsmouth, VA — Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

Sep 07 — Atlantic City, NJ — Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Sep 10 — New York, NY — The Rooftop at Pier 17

Sep 11 — New York, NY — The Rooftop at Pier 17

Sep 13 — Boston, MA — Leader Bank Pavilion

Sep 15 — Bridgeport, CT — Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

Sep 18 — Toronto, ON — Budweiser Stage

Sep 20 — Rochester Hills, MI — Meadow Brook Amphitheater

Sep 22 — Milwaukee, WI — BMO Pavilion

Sep 24 — Chicago, IL — Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Sep 26 — Indianapolis, IN — Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

Sep 28 – Huntsville, AL – South Star Music Festival*#

Sep 29 – St. Louis, MO – Evolution Festival*#

*Not A Live Nation Date

#Love & Rockets not performing on these dates

ABOUT JANE’S ADDICTION

Great bands break rules, but legends write their own. Jane’s Addiction formed in 1985 and has written the rule book for alternative music and culture through a combination of genre-defying classic songs and a cinematic live experience. The band consists of vocalist Perry Farrell, guitarist Dave Navarro, drummer Stephen Perkins, and bassist Eric Avery. Undoubtedly regarded as one of rock’s most influential acts, Jane’s Addiction’s first release was the stunning, self-titled live album Jane’s Addiction (1987), which led to two studio albums, Nothing Shocking (1988) and Ritual De Lo Habitual (1990). The band’s initial farewell tour in 1991 launched the first Lollapalooza which has since become THE perennial alternative rock festival.

Photo courtesy of Jane's Addiction

