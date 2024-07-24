Jane's Addiction Release First Single From Original Band Members in 34 Years

Jane’s Addiction, with their original band members, and Love & Rockets, with additional tour support from CRAWLERS, will also hit the road for a 2024 tour.
For the first time in over three decades, the original line-up, vocalist Perry Farrell, guitarist Dave Navarro, drummer Stephen Perkins, and bassist Eric Avery of Jane’s Addiction have reunited to release the new studio single, “Imminent Redemption”, available now across all digital streaming platforms.
Recorded at Sweetzwerland Studios in Hollywood, CA, the high energy, rock-infused single feels like an instant classic from the rock legends, though distinctly current, breathing fresh air into a new chapter of Jane’s Addiction.
“It is different this time,” says the band. “To have everyone back together, releasing new music. It’s time. Welcome to the next chapter of Jane’s Addiction. ‘Imminent Redemption’ is only the beginning.”
After reuniting for the first time in 14 years to perform an intimate show in London, Jane’s Addiction, with their original band members, and Love & Rockets, with additional tour support from CRAWLERS, announced they will hit the road for their 2024 co-headline tour. Produced by Live Nation, the 23-city tour kicks off on August 9 at Fontainebleau Las Vegas making stops across North America in Los Angeles, New York, Toronto, and more before wrapping up in St. Louis at Evolution Festival on September 29.
Tickets are available at LiveNation.com. The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for Jane’s Addiction fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, an exclusive autographed tour poster by Jane’s Addiction, specially designed VIP gift items & more.
Aug 09 — Las Vegas, NV — Fontainebleau Las Vegas
Aug 11 — San Diego, CA — Park at the Park Petco Park
Aug 13 — Los Angeles, CA — YouTube Theater
Aug 15 — Phoenix, AZ — Arizona Financial Theatre
Aug 18 — Irving, TX — The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Aug 19 — Houston, TX — 713 Music Hall
Aug 21 — Rogers, AR — Walmart AMP
Aug 23 — Durant, OK — Choctaw Grand Theater
Aug 25 — New Orleans, LA — The Fillmore
Aug 27 — Jacksonville, FL — Daily's Place
Aug 29 — Tampa, FL — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug 31 — Hollywood, FL — Hard Rock Live
Sep 03 — Raleigh, NC — Red Hat Amphitheater
Sep 05 — Portsmouth, VA — Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
Sep 07 — Atlantic City, NJ — Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
Sep 10 — New York, NY — The Rooftop at Pier 17
Sep 11 — New York, NY — The Rooftop at Pier 17
Sep 13 — Boston, MA — Leader Bank Pavilion
Sep 15 — Bridgeport, CT — Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater
Sep 18 — Toronto, ON — Budweiser Stage
Sep 20 — Rochester Hills, MI — Meadow Brook Amphitheater
Sep 22 — Milwaukee, WI — BMO Pavilion
Sep 24 — Chicago, IL — Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Sep 26 — Indianapolis, IN — Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
Sep 28 – Huntsville, AL – South Star Music Festival*#
Sep 29 – St. Louis, MO – Evolution Festival*#
*Not A Live Nation Date
#Love & Rockets not performing on these dates
Great bands break rules, but legends write their own. Jane’s Addiction formed in 1985 and has written the rule book for alternative music and culture through a combination of genre-defying classic songs and a cinematic live experience. The band consists of vocalist Perry Farrell, guitarist Dave Navarro, drummer Stephen Perkins, and bassist Eric Avery. Undoubtedly regarded as one of rock’s most influential acts, Jane’s Addiction’s first release was the stunning, self-titled live album Jane’s Addiction (1987), which led to two studio albums, Nothing Shocking (1988) and Ritual De Lo Habitual (1990). The band’s initial farewell tour in 1991 launched the first Lollapalooza which has since become THE perennial alternative rock festival.
Photo courtesy of Jane's Addiction
