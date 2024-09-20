Janalynn Castelino Drops New Spanish Single 'Drama'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Friday September 20, Janalynn Castelino treated fans to her debut Spanish-language pop single "Drama". In the release, she reminisces about emotions and egoistic senses, ultimately ditching all the drama for her beloved. The single that's available across all digital platforms exudes a rich dramatic vibe with Janalynn showcasing her vocal powerhouse in Spanish.

Janalynn's heartfelt single 'Drama' is her personal expression as she sings in the chorus "No hagamos drama" which can be translated in English as "Let's not continue with the drama" aiming at cutting out extravagant dramatisation. Emphasising on the playful antics associated in a relationship, the track experiments on theme's of heartbreak hitting out like a poignant trauma. Displaying an eclectic mix of sounds infused with Janalynn's characteristic vocal skill, the song is an exotic musical piece.

Curating a unique musical identity that's strongly influenced by Italian and Indian ancestry, Janalynn Joseph Castelino raked up a viewership of millions across her music videos on YouTube. With the release of "Drama", the multilingual singer-songwriter is certain to make listeners around the globe gravitate towards a catchy anthem relatable in many ways.

